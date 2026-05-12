KATSEYE's Lara Raj has pushed back publicly against rumours of a feud with bandmate Manon, telling fans in a livestream on Tuesday that online claims of 'beef' within the six-member group are 'quite frankly so dumb' and untrue.

Speculation around Manon and Lara has grown steadily since Manon announced a hiatus from the group in February 2026. Since then, some fans have accused Lara of being 'shady' whenever Manon's name comes up.

Manon told fans three months ago that she was stepping back from KATSEYE for unspecified health reasons and has not returned since. Around the same time, she liked several social media posts suggesting she had felt mistreated within the group, which many fans took as a sign that something had gone wrong behind the scenes. Because neither Manon nor the other members have offered much detail, the gap has quickly been filled by speculation, edits and close scrutiny of their public interactions.

Lara Addresses The Rumours

In the livestream, Lara appeared keen to push back directly against the story taking shape online. Speaking to thousands of viewers, she said there had been 'so much chatter and so many things getting twisted.'

'Things we've said, things that all six of us have done or things we haven't done that gets twisted into things we did do,' she told fans.

Lara said parts of the fandom had built 'false narratives' from small moments and comments taken out of context. 'So many false narratives and very harmful false narratives but I think, just speaking for myself, when I see that stuff it's like whatever because it's quite frankly so dumb, it's like, who cares,' she said. 'It's not even worth the time to think about, address, clear up. Because it's just like, not true.'

lara talking about the hate and the false narratives the internet has been spreading about all the 6 katseye members!! pic.twitter.com/YXQkxTA2dq — rin 𐙚 (@mycatzeye) May 11, 2026

That reference to 'all six of us' immediately caught fans' attention. Many saw it as a sign that, internally at least, KATSEYE still considers Manon part of the line-up rather than a former member. Neither the group nor its management has issued a formal statement about her long-term status, so Lara's wording has been treated by some fans as the clearest reassurance so far.

'Never have I been happier to hear "six" in my life, omg,' one user wrote on X, echoing the reaction across fan accounts.

Others were more cautious. 'Let's hope Manon is still a member that's why she's saying this, cos if not, it's going to look really weird,' another fan wrote.

Even so, Lara's comments do not change the central fact that Manon herself has not explained in detail why she stepped away or whether any mistreatment took place. For now, the more elaborate theories about what happened remain unconfirmed.

'Shady' Claims And The Hiatus Mystery

The rumours intensified over recent months as Lara became a particular focus for suspicion among a vocal section of the fandom. Interview clips and on-stage moments mentioning Manon were replayed repeatedly, with some viewers claiming Lara's expressions or tone showed hostility towards her bandmate.

The other members have also largely avoided speaking in detail about Manon since the hiatus was announced. That silence appears to have made every stray comment feel more significant and helped relatively small moments grow into wider claims of shade and tension.

Lara's decision to address the issue in a livestream suggests she, and possibly the wider team, recognise the risk of letting the story keep growing. At the same time, her insistence that the rumours are too 'dumb' to deserve a full rebuttal shows how carefully idols often try to manage fan speculation. Say nothing and the rumours spread. Say too much and every word gets pulled apart.

Her comments also hinted at the strain this kind of scrutiny can create. The suggestion that ordinary behaviour by 'all six of us' is being recut into something sinister clearly frustrates her. It also reflects the pressure many artists face when fan culture shifts from support into constant surveillance.

What Still Isn't Clear

What Lara did not do was give a timeline for Manon's return or explain whether the two have been in contact recently. She also did not directly address the social media posts Manon liked that suggested KATSEYE had mistreated her.

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Those omissions may be deliberate. They may reflect a wish to protect Manon's privacy around her health, or a decision not to inflame any disagreements that may exist behind the scenes.

For now, KATSEYE's public position, at least through Lara, is that there is no 'beef' and that the group still speaks in terms of six members. The fuller reality, including Manon's health situation and whether any tensions played a part in her hiatus, remains unclear.

That single word, 'six,' has nevertheless given fans something tangible to hold on to, even if it falls short of the fuller explanation many have been waiting for.