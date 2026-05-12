Read more Blake Lively Struggles to Accept Justin Baldoni's 'Lack of Apology' After Co-Stars Reached a Settlement: Report Blake Lively Struggles to Accept Justin Baldoni's 'Lack of Apology' After Co-Stars Reached a Settlement: Report

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit has taken a decisive turn after a federal judge reportedly declined to allow further filings from Blake Lively's legal team, signalling that the court is now moving toward a final ruling on the remaining issues in the case.

The development comes as the long-running legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni edges closer to resolution, particularly over questions tied to legal fees and potential damages.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge has made it clear that no additional briefs or arguments are needed before issuing a decision.

What was once a broader legal clash tied to allegations surrounding the film 'It Ends With Us' has now narrowed into a final procedural phase, with both sides awaiting the court's concluding word.

Court Signals It Has Heard Enough in Ongoing Legal Battle

The latest Blake Lively court ruling update suggests the federal judge overseeing the case is ready to bring the matter to a close without further submissions from either party.

Reports indicate the judge denied Lively's request to submit additional briefs or evidence as part of her argument for recovery of legal fees and damages. This effectively shuts down one of her final procedural attempts to expand the record before judgment.

The decision has been interpreted as the court drawing a firm line, indicating that the existing filings are sufficient to proceed toward a ruling.

In simple terms, the federal judge denies additional filings, and the case is now moving into its final decision-making stage.

@nypost you know damn well @blakelively did NOT settle with Justin Baldoni. Justin WON at Summary Judgment and #FakeBlake willingly DROPPED her 3 remaining claims AFTER Justin was no longer part of the case and AFTER evidence surfaced that she asked @Sony to destroy evidence so🖕 https://t.co/WoYAYKFzjW — Teresa’s Old Forehead (@TREddieMUNSTER) May 11, 2026

What the Legal Dispute Is Really About

At the centre of the Hollywood legal battle, the 'It Ends With Us' dispute is a defamation countersuit filed by Justin Baldoni, which was later dismissed but still plays a role in the remaining arguments over legal costs.

Blake Lively has maintained that she is entitled to recover legal fees and damages under California law, arguing that Baldoni's countersuit was retaliatory in nature following her earlier claims tied to alleged sexual harassment on set.

While the countersuit itself is no longer active, the question of whether it triggered recoverable legal expenses remains unresolved.

This is where the Justin Baldoni defamation countersuit continues to matter, even after dismissal, as it serves as the basis for Lively's financial recovery argument.

Legal Fees and Damages Become Final Point of Contention

The remaining issue in the Blake Lively legal fees and damages dispute is whether she qualifies as the prevailing party entitled to reimbursement.

Her legal team had already submitted motions earlier in the case, but attempted to strengthen their position with additional arguments and supporting material. That request has now been rejected.

According to the court documents, the judge is preparing to rule based solely on the existing record, without further briefing from either side.

This marks a significant narrowing of the case, shifting it from an active legal battle into a final judgment phase.

Why the Judge Refused Additional Briefs

The judge's decision to deny further filings appears rooted in procedural efficiency and case management, with reports suggesting frustration over prolonged back-and-forth submissions.

While no formal criticism has been issued in the court record, TMZ reports that the court was ready to proceed without further argument, indicating that the evidentiary record was already complete.

In legal terms, this means the judge believes the court has sufficient information to issue a final decision on legal fees and damages without further prolonging the proceedings.

What Happens Next in the Case

With the judge now preparing a final ruling, both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are effectively in the waiting stage.

The outcome will determine whether Lively can recover legal costs incurred in the defamation countersuit and how the court ultimately interprets the claims under California law.

For observers following the Blake Lively court ruling update, this marks one of the final chapters in a dispute that has blended entertainment industry attention with serious legal questions.

A Wider Hollywood Legal Moment

Beyond the courtroom, the case has become part of a broader pattern of high-profile entertainment disputes tied to defamation claims, workplace allegations, and counter-litigation strategies in Hollywood.

As the Justin Baldoni defamation countersuit slips into procedural history, the spotlight now lands squarely on the court's final call over who pays what, and why. This is no longer a game of new filings or fresh arguments, but a narrowing path toward a definitive ruling that could finally shut the door on a Hollywood legal battle that has played out under intense public scrutiny. What remains is a high-stakes judicial decision that may not just settle financial responsibility, but also determine how one of the industry's most closely watched disputes is ultimately remembered.