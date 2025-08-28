Davina McCall has opened up about her life-changing brain surgery, revealing a deeply emotional experience that left her both shaken and comforted. Less than a year ago, the presenter underwent a craniotomy to remove a benign colloid cyst that could have caused sudden death if left untreated. During her recovery, McCall said she saw the ghost of her late father Andrew, who died in 2022 after battling Alzheimer's. She told her boyfriend Michael Douglas that her dad had spent the afternoon with her, looking well and proud. Douglas admitted he couldn't bring himself to break the truth, instead asking how her father looked. Later, McCall realised her father was gone and described grieving him again 'in a good way'.

At 57, Davina McCall remains one of Britain's most recognisable television presenters, known for shows such as Long Lost Family and My Mum, Your Dad. Away from screens, she has been in a relationship with her hairdresser-turned-partner Michael Douglas since 2019. While the operation left her temporarily struggling with short-term memory loss, she said her health is improving every day. Douglas has been her rock, even joking that he finds her 'annoying' when she forgets things. By April 2025, scans confirmed the tumour would not return, giving McCall a fresh sense of relief and renewed energy as she returns to hosting and writing.

Davina McCall's brain surgery has not only saved her life but reshaped her outlook. By sharing her story of fear, love and resilience, she inspires others to face life's hardest challenges with honesty, humour and courage.