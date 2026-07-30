Harvey Levin has defended Anthony Fauci in one of the most personal statements of his career, accusing members of Congress of turning a high-profile hearing into what he described as a campaign to criminalise the former top US health official.

The TMZ founder, who said he rarely uses the outlet's YouTube channel to share his own views, opened his video with an emotional admission.

Watching Anthony Fauci invoke the Fifth Amendment before Congress, he said, was 'one of the most heartbreaking things I have seen in government in my lifetime.'

Levin's comments quickly stood out because they were not an unconditional defence. He openly criticised parts of the US government's COVID response before arguing that Fauci's decades of public service should not be erased by political battles surrounding the pandemic.

TMZ's Harvey Levin calls the attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci "one of the most heartbreaking things" he’s witnessed in government, comparing the push to jail him to the fear and persecution of the McCarthy era pic.twitter.com/TSKWkc3r1a — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 29, 2026

Harvey Levin Explains Why He Spoke Out

Levin began by acknowledging that speaking so personally was unusual for him.

'I have not used TMZ's YouTube channel to vent personal feelings about issues, but I'm going to do that today,' he said. That set the tone for a passionate defence that mixed personal memories, criticism of public health policy and concern about what he believes is an increasingly hostile political climate.

While Levin said he disagreed with several decisions made by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during COVID, he argued those disagreements should not define Fauci's entire career.

'Anthony Fauci, over a period of decades, has been an amazing public servant,' he said.

Personal Memories Behind Levin's Defence

The emotional heart of Levin's argument had little to do with COVID. Instead, he reflected on the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, recalling friends who died from the disease and others who survived because of treatments Fauci helped make possible.

Levin said Fauci was willing to look at experimental HIV drugs differently at a time when treatment options were limited, a decision he believes saved lives.

For Levin, those memories make it impossible to judge Fauci solely through the lens of the pandemic.

He also noted that Fauci spent decades in government despite opportunities to earn far more in the private sector, presenting that choice as evidence of a career driven by public service rather than financial reward.

🚨🎥 TMZ's Harvey Levin calls the attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci "one of the most heartbreaking things" he’s witnessed in government, comparing the push to jail him to the fear and persecution of the McCarthy era. pic.twitter.com/NavLyfEC4S — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

Anthony Fauci Hearing Sparks Political Firestorm

Much of Levin's frustration centred on the recent Anthony Fauci congressional hearing, where the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The Fifth Amendment protects individuals from being compelled to provide testimony that could later be used against them in criminal proceedings.

Fauci's decision immediately fuelled political debate, with critics questioning why he chose not to answer certain questions.

Levin saw the moment very differently.

He argued that the hearing was never about finding answers.

'They want to prosecute him. They want to convict him, and they want to throw him in prison,' Levin said, claiming the proceedings were designed to build a case against Fauci rather than uncover new facts.

Those remarks reflect Levin's personal opinion and not fact.

McCarthy Comparison Fuels Controversy

Among Levin's strongest comments was his comparison between today's political climate and the era of Senator Joseph McCarthy, whose anti-communist investigations became synonymous with aggressive political persecution during the 1950s.

'We are in Senator Joseph McCarthy territory,' Levin said more than once.

According to Levin, public officials increasingly fear that anything they say before Congress could later be used against them, creating what he described as a chilling effect on honest testimony.

Whether readers agree with that comparison or not, it became one of the most talked-about moments of his commentary.

Rand Paul Draws Levin's Sharpest Criticism

Levin also singled out Senator Rand Paul, one of Fauci's most outspoken critics.

Discussing the long-running dispute between Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci, Levin claimed Paul had spent years making clear that he wanted Fauci prosecuted. He argued that political motivations, not fact-finding, were driving the hearing.

Levin also criticised the removal of Fauci's lawyer during the proceedings, calling the moment 'unbelievable' and another sign that the hearing had become deeply adversarial.

Paul has consistently maintained that his scrutiny of Fauci is about accountability and government oversight.

Why Levin's Comments Matter

By breaking his silence so publicly, Harvey Levin added an unexpected voice to one of America's most polarising debates.

His message was simple, even if the politics surrounding it are anything but, criticism of pandemic policies and recognition of decades of public service can exist at the same time.

Whether that argument persuades readers is another question entirely, but it has ensured Levin's emotional defence of Fauci is now part of the wider conversation surrounding the former health official's legacy.