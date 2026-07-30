Donald Trump was accused of 'gross' and 'tacky' behaviour at Lindsey Graham's funeral in Washington this week, after footage showed the president fumbling a Tic Tac while seated beside Vice-President JD Vance during the service.

The memorial at the Washington National Cathedral marked the passing of Graham, the powerful South Carolina Republican and one-time Trump ally, who died earlier this month aged 71. Trump had flown in to pay tribute, hailing Graham as a 'giant of the United States Senate' and a key conservative voice.

The service, attended by senior figures from both parties, was meant to be a rare moment of political stillness in a hyper-charged election season.

Instead, a few seconds of video from inside the cathedral became the latest flashpoint in the long-running saga of how Trump conducts himself in solemn settings.

The clip, first highlighted on X by the user Acyn, shows Trump seated next to Vance, opening what appears to be a small container of Tic Tacs. Acyn captioned it: 'President Trump unsuccessfully attempts to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth.'

The footage appears to show Trump making a casual underhand toss towards his face, missing, and the mint dropping out of view, apparently onto the floor between the two men.

President Trump unsuccessfully attempts to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth. pic.twitter.com/9wGY1oxesi — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2026

Vance, who seems to clock the mishap, briefly smiles. Around them, the funeral continues, with the choir singing and Graham's casket only a short distance away.

The moment might have gone unnoticed inside the cathedral. Online, it detonated.

Social Media Lights up Over Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham Funeral Clip

Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt had already been battling a separate wave of mockery over critics' claims about the president's appearance, including a widely shared 'diaper' jibe. When the Tic Tac clip surfaced, it slotted neatly into an existing narrative pushed by opponents: that Trump struggles with basic decorum when the cameras are rolling.

Dozens of commenters piled in under Acyn's post, many focusing less on the failed mint toss than on the very idea of doling out sweets and sharing a joke as the choir performed.

'Are they talking while a choir is singing? Disgusting,' one user wrote, arguing that the behaviour jarred with the tone of the service.

Another person, who gave a blow-by-blow account of the exchange, said: 'Trump offers Vance a Tic Tac. Then decides to demonstrate the proper technique by tossing one into his own mouth. Misses.

'The Tic Tac hits the floor. Vance just watches. This wasn't a funeral. This was two grown men accidentally filming a scene from Dumb and Dumber 3.'

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The comparison stuck. Variations of 'Dumb and Dumber' and 'clown show' spread quickly across X, as critics repackaged the clip to suit their own running commentary about the Trump–Vance ticket.

A third viewer was blunter: 'What a pathetic clown. Making a joke with Vance during a funeral.'

Others homed in on the proximity to Graham's casket. One user fumed: 'Three idiots yucking it up just feet away from the casket. Gross.'

Another post, which drew thousands of likes, called the scene 'tacky' and 'embarrassing': 'Talking, laughing and eating candy at a funeral knowing full well you are being filmed is just so tacky. I'd say "sophomoric", but it's more at the elementary school level. What an embarrassment.'

Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham and the Optics of Grief

To recall, Trump's relationship with Graham had swung from fierce rivalry to close alliance and back again over the past decade. Graham, once one of Trump's sharpest Republican critics, later became one of his staunchest defenders in the Senate, before distancing himself again after the 2020 election fallout.

Trump's decision to speak at Graham's funeral, calling him a 'giant' and honouring his legislative legacy, was inevitably freighted with that complicated history.

The Tic Tac moment cut across the carefully scripted solemnity. For supporters, it may register as nothing more than a trivial slip a man reaching for a mint during a long service and misjudging the angle.

For critics, in an environment already primed to scrutinise every gesture, it became another entry in a familiar charge sheet.

What is clear is that the incident was quick to be folded into a broader pattern of ridicule. It followed closely on reports that Trump had made a 'brutal' comment to Vance when the vice-president appeared to nod off at the same funeral, and came at a time when his personal life was under renewed tabloid scrutiny amid claims his marriage to Melania was 'at its lowest point' for a 'disturbing' reason. None of those surrounding claims has been independently verified.

The White House has not issued a formal response to the specific criticism over the Tic Tac clip, and Trump's team did not appear to address it in public statements. There was no immediate comment from Vance's office either.

Even so, in an era where a single misjudged glance at a camera can drive a news cycle, the sight of a president apparently dropping a mint at a friend's funeral was always going to be seized upon.

For Graham's supporters, who had hoped the day would be about his service rather than Trump's stagecraft, that may be the most unwelcome part of all.