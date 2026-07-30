The US Senate unanimously approved a non-binding resolution on Wednesday declaring that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell should not receive a presidential pardon or any other form of executive clemency. The measure, introduced by Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada, passed without objection and sends a bipartisan message to the Trump administration that lawmakers from both parties oppose clemency for Jeffrey Epstein's former associate.

Questions over a possible pardon have lingered for months after President Donald Trump repeatedly declined to rule out the idea when asked by reporters. Although White House officials have consistently said clemency for Maxwell is not under consideration, the issue has resurfaced amid the administration's handling of matters related to Epstein and as Todd Blanche awaits confirmation as attorney general.

Senate Unites Against Ghislaine Maxwell Clemency

Rosen sought unanimous consent for the resolution during a speech on the Senate floor, where she urged lawmakers to make their position unmistakably clear. No senator objected, allowing the measure to pass without a formal recorded vote.

The resolution states that the president should not grant Maxwell 'a pardon, commutation, or any other form of executive clemency'. While it carries no legal force and cannot prevent a president from exercising constitutional pardon powers, it's a rare moment of complete agreement between Senate Republicans and Democrats on a politically sensitive issue.

Maxwell, 64, is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in late 2021 of offences including sex trafficking conspiracy and trafficking of a minor. She was found guilty for her role in helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls.

During her remarks, Rosen criticised any suggestion that clemency should even be considered.

'It's frankly horrifying that Trump would entertain the idea of clemency for even a second for a convicted sex trafficker,' she said.

She also linked the resolution to the pending confirmation of Todd Blanche, arguing that if Republicans supported his nomination, they should also make their opposition to a pardon for Maxwell explicit.

Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon Speculation Persists Despite White House Denials

The vote came as Blanche's nomination to succeed former Attorney General Pam Bondi encountered fresh obstacles after two Senate Republicans derailed the confirmation process on Wednesday.

Blanche, who previously oversaw the release of the Epstein files while serving as deputy attorney general, has publicly stated that he would not recommend a pardon for Maxwell.

The White House has also repeatedly rejected suggestions that clemency is being actively considered. Even so, Trump's own comments over recent months have fuelled continued speculation.

In November, the president said, 'I haven't even thought about [it]. I haven't thought about it for months. Maybe I haven't thought about it all. But I don't talk about that. I don't rule it in or out.'

A month earlier, he had offered a similarly non-committal response, saying, 'I will speak to the DOJ. I wouldn't consider it or not consider. I don't know anything about it.'

Those remarks contrasted with repeated assurances from administration officials that no pardon discussions are taking place.

Maxwell has exhausted significant legal avenues in her effort to overturn her conviction. The US Supreme Court rejected her appeal in October, leaving her 20-year prison sentence in place.

Earlier this year, she appeared remotely before the House Oversight Committee from a minimum-security prison camp in Texas after being transferred there following an interview with Blanche last summer. During the deposition, Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Read more Bondi Tells Lawmakers She Was 'Not Certain' of Trump's Knowledge of Epstein's Crimes Bondi Tells Lawmakers She Was 'Not Certain' of Trump's Knowledge of Epstein's Crimes

Her defence lawyer, David Oscar Markus, later said she was willing to testify that both President Trump and former President Bill Clinton were 'innocent of any wrongdoing', despite their past associations with Epstein during the 1990s and 2000s.

Although the Senate resolution does not change Maxwell's legal status or limit presidential authority, it delivers a unanimous political signal at a time when questions surrounding Epstein, his associates and the possibility of executive clemency continue to draw intense scrutiny in Washington.