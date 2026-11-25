Nearly a year after her husband disappeared, Leslie Caudill Turner says she is struggling to believe he is still alive. Travis Turner vanished on 20 November 2025 as Virginia State Police officers travelled to his home in Appalachia, Virginia, as part of a criminal investigation.

Police later clarified that officers were not trying to arrest him at the time. Arrest warrants were subsequently issued, and police publicly announced the charges on 25 November 2025. Turner is now considered a fugitive by law enforcement, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Missing Football Coach Travis Turner's Wife Reveals Painful Reality of His Disappearance

Speaking to the Daily Mail in an interview published on 19 November 2026, Leslie described how her husband's disappearance had disrupted everyday life. The interview was also covered by Us Weekly.

She has left his belongings where he put them and now sleeps on the sofa or in her son's bedroom. Returning to the bed she once shared with her husband remains too difficult, she said.

Leslie continues to hope that Turner is alive, but said she finds it difficult to believe he could remain absent without contacting anyone.

'We're already grieving like he's dead,' she said.

The interview was published one day before the first anniversary of Turner's disappearance. The family has had no confirmation of his death and, in Leslie's account, no explanation for his absence.

She also defended her husband, saying she had seen nothing to support the allegations against him. She recalled checking his phone before he disappeared. Her account describes her own view of the situation; it does not establish whether the allegations are true or false.

Search for Missing Football Coach Travis Turner Remains Active

According to Virginia State Police, Turner faces five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

In a statement issued on 27 October 2026, Virginia State Police confirmed that the US Marshals Service continued to lead the investigation.

A further police statement, reported by WJHL on 20 November 2026, said the search remained active. Authorities continued to receive tips but had no new developments to announce. The US Marshals Service also reported no new developments at the time.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Turner's current whereabouts. The public statements cited in the report provide no confirmed location or account of what happened after he disappeared.

Missing Football Coach Travis Turner Dismissed and Replaced at Union High School

Before his disappearance, Turner had coached Union High School's football team in Big Stone Gap since 2011. He also worked as a physical education teacher and previously played college football.

Wise County Public Schools formally dismissed Turner on 9 February 2026. On 10 March, Union High School announced Jamie Harless as its new head football coach.

Turner and Leslie have three children. In December 2025, the family's lawyer, Adrian Collins, conveyed Leslie's appeal for her husband to return and defend himself in court.

Nearly a year later, Leslie reiterated that she wanted Turner to come back, should he still be alive.

'Come home. We still love you.'

As of 20 November 2026, law enforcement had not publicly released confirmed information about Turner's whereabouts.