Nicolas Cage's estimated fortune remains in the tens of millions of dollars, despite the financial troubles that once forced him to sell properties and work at an intense pace. The actor is now facing an unexpected disruption to his home life after a sinkhole damaged the driveway of his $10.5 million (£8 million) Malibu mansion, leaving him staying in hotels.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated Cage's wealth at $30 million (£23 million) in an update published in September 2026. Parade, meanwhile, placed the figure at $40 million (£30 million) in its May 2026 assessment. Neither figure represents a confirmed statement of his finances, and the difference highlights how difficult it is to establish a celebrity's actual wealth from publicly available information.

The 62-year-old addressed his living arrangements at Los Angeles Comic Con on 31 October. Asked about his Halloween plans, Cage told the audience: 'I'm currently a little bit homeless.' He added, 'Something happened to my house in Malibu so I'm just sort of living in hotels.'

How Nicolas Cage Built His Hollywood Fortune

Cage became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors during the 1990s and 2000s, following acclaimed performances in films including Moonstruck and Leaving Las Vegas. His Academy Award-winning role in the latter helped establish him as a leading star before he moved into major action and adventure productions.

His film credits include The Rock, Con Air, Face/Off, National Treasure, and Ghost Rider. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that he earned more than $150 million (£114 million) in known acting salaries and additional compensation between 1996 and 2011.

At the height of his career, he reportedly commanded salaries reaching $20 million (£15 million) for individual films. However, those earnings should not be confused with his current net worth, which reflects the value of assets after accounting for liabilities and other financial commitments.

Tax Problems and Property Spending Hit His Wealth

Cage's finances came under pressure during the late 2000s after extensive property purchases and other spending coincided with falling real estate values and tax liabilities. Celebrity Net Worth reports that his unpaid federal taxes, interest, and penalties exceeded $13 million (£9.9 million) by 2009. Cage blamed his former business manager, Samuel Levin, for financial mismanagement and filed a lawsuit seeking $20 million (£15 million). Levin disputed the allegations.

The actor later increased his workload and sold assets as he worked to address his debts. In a 2022 interview with GQ, Cage said he had finished paying them off approximately a year and a half earlier. He also made clear that he had never filed for bankruptcy.

His financial recovery has since coincided with a renewed period of critical attention, with performances in Mandy, Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Longlegs bringing him back into the spotlight.

Malibu Sinkhole Disrupts His Latest Property Investment

Cage bought his Malibu beachfront home for $10.5 million (£8 million) in 2024. The property was affected when a large sinkhole opened on Sea Level Drive on 8 September 2026, swallowing part of the driveway and extending towards the roadway.

The collapse also disrupted access for other residents. The City of Malibu issued evacuation orders affecting 31 properties after the damaged road blocked the neighbourhood's only vehicle route. Seven homes were initially marked unsafe because of hazardous conditions, while 24 others faced restrictions linked to the loss of safe vehicle access.

Cage has obtained permits for work including soil sampling, debris removal, and the use of sandbags to protect the property from waves and coastal erosion, according to public records reported in October. The repairs are being coordinated with the Sea Level Drive Homeowners Association.

At Los Angeles Comic Con, Cage said the damage had changed his Halloween arrangements. He planned to take his four-year-old daughter, August, trick-or-treating in Santa Monica before watching Stanley Kubrick's The Shining after she went to bed.

His description of being 'a little bit homeless' referred to his temporary hotel stay, rather than a claim that he had lost his home or his wider wealth. The sinkhole's repair costs and any effect on his overall fortune have not been publicly established.