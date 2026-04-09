A Hollywood tragedy, a deadly drug network, and a woman prosecutors say placed profit above human life have all collided in a case that has now ended with a 15-year prison sentence. At the centre of it is Jasveen Sangha, whose actions authorities say directly contributed to the death of actor Matthew Perry. But the story does not end there, as evidence revealed another victim and a broader operation that shocked investigators.

The Ketamine Queen's Deadly Drug Operation

Sangha, 42, built what prosecutors described as a high-volume drug distribution network from her home in North Hollywood. Operating under the nickname 'Ketamine Queen,' she allegedly marketed herself as an exclusive supplier, attracting clients who believed they were part of a discreet and controlled circle.

According to the Department of Justice, her operation expanded over several years, distributing not only ketamine but also other substances. Authorities said she 'knew and disregarded the grave harm her conduct was causing,' even as the business grew.

Her home reportedly became a hub for transactions, where large quantities of drugs were supplied through intermediaries. Prosecutors emphasised that this was not a small-scale operation but a structured network that generated significant profit while endangering lives.

Fatal Connection to Matthew Perry

The most high-profile consequence of Sangha's actions was the death of Matthew Perry, best known for his role in the television series Friends. Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54 after being found in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades.

Authorities later confirmed that ketamine was the primary cause of death, with the fatal dose traced directly back to Sangha's supply. Investigators found that Perry had been receiving multiple doses in the days leading up to his death, administered by his assistant.

However, the situation was not isolated to one individual. A wider network was involved, including intermediaries and medical professionals. Several individuals, including Perry's assistant and doctors, later entered plea agreements in connection with the case.

A key figure in the chain, Eric Fleming, reportedly delivered large quantities of ketamine to Perry shortly before the tragedy.

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A Second Victim

Beyond Perry's death, Sangha's actions were linked to another fatal overdose. Authorities confirmed that she sold ketamine to Cody McLaury, who died in 2019.

This second confirmed victim highlighted the repeated nature of Sangha's alleged conduct. Prosecutors pointed out that she continued distributing drugs even after learning about earlier deaths connected to her supply.

The existence of multiple victims strengthened the case against her and played a significant role in the sentencing decision. Prosecutors argued that this demonstrated a pattern of disregard for human life and reinforced the severity of the offence.

The Court Decision and Final Sentencing

In August 2025, Sangha pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including distribution of ketamine resulting in death and maintaining a drug-involved premises. She faced up to 65 years in prison.

United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ultimately sentenced her to 15 years, aligning with prosecutors' recommendation. The court considered the scale of her operation, the number of victims, and the lasting harm caused.

During the hearing, Sangha expressed remorse, saying, 'These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions.' She acknowledged the damage caused to families and admitted her responsibility.

Her defence team highlighted her lack of prior criminal history and her participation in rehabilitation programmes. They argued she had shown genuine reform and requested a reduced sentence. However, the court sided with prosecutors.

The emotional impact of the case was felt strongly in court. Perry's family, including his stepfather Keith Morrison, addressed the proceedings, expressing deep sorrow.

Morrison described the loss as one that left 'daily, grinding sadness and sorrow,' while also remembering Perry's talent and potential. His remarks reflected the personal devastation behind the legal case.