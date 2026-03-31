A woman shopping for groceries at a Whole Foods store in Valencia, California, became the victim of a sexual assault when a man exposed his genitals and pressed them against her ear. The shocking incident was captured in full on the store's security cameras on 23 March at the branch on Valencia Boulevard.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have now released the footage publicly in an effort to identify the perpetrator and bring him to justice. The event has sparked widespread concern among shoppers and local residents alike, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in everyday retail settings.

Security Footage Reveals the Assault

The surveillance recording, obtained by authorities, depicts the woman kneeling down to inspect products on a bottom shelf in one of the aisles. Without warning, the suspect approaches her from behind. He is seen deliberately lowering his trousers before rubbing his exposed genitals on her ear.

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Throughout the act, he holds a mobile phone in his hand, leading investigators to suspect he may have been attempting to film the assault for his own gratification. The clip's rapid spread across social media platforms has intensified public outrage.

Man RUBS HIS GENITALS on female shopper’s EAR at CALIFORNIA WHOLE FOODS



He was also holding a cell phone, ‘possibly to RECORD the assault’ pic.twitter.com/wzhWyshYxd — RT (@RT_com) March 30, 2026

Notably, a verified account on X shared the video, captioning it with details of the assault at the California Whole Foods store, which quickly garnered thousands of views and comments calling for the man's immediate arrest. This type of indecent exposure in a crowded supermarket has left many wondering about the level of security and staff training in such locations.

LASD Launches Investigation into Whole Foods Sexual Assault

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is spearheading the probe into the Whole Foods sexual assault. Although a detailed physical description has not yet been made public, the clear footage is expected to aid in recognition by those familiar with the individual.

The victim has been offered support services following the traumatic experience. Reports indicate she may not have immediately realised what had happened, as the assault occurred while she was distracted by her shopping list. This has added to the sense of violation felt by many who have viewed the video.

In recent years, there have been several similar cases of lewd acts in public spaces in the Los Angeles area.

Whole Foods Issues Statement

Whole Foods Market has responded swiftly to the incident, confirming full cooperation with law enforcement. In an official statement, the company said: 'We are deeply concerned about the incident. The safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority.' Questions have been raised about whether store employees or other customers intervened or noticed the suspicious activity.

The retailer has not disclosed any changes to its security protocols at the Valencia branch but has reiterated its commitment to providing a secure shopping environment for all. The case has also prompted discussions in local communities about the importance of personal awareness and reporting unusual behaviour promptly.

As the investigation progresses, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department remains confident that the public dissemination of the security footage will yield crucial leads. Detectives continue to sift through tips received so far, with the hope of making an arrest in the near future.