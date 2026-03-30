Angelina Jolie faced wild online claims of being replaced by a clone or body double after appearing at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai on 29 March 2026, where close-up video footage highlighted her eyes and jawline, prompting speculation she was not the real 50-year-old actress.

Jolie has long been a face of Tom Ford Beauty, serving as its first celebrity ambassador since 2024, and her Shanghai outing tied into Fashion Week buzz around the brand's spring/summer 2026 collection.

The actress, known for her striking features in films from Lara Croft: Tomb Raider to Maleficent, turned heads in a silky white wrap dress, Look 37 from the line designed by creative director Haider Ackermann, paired with the brand's signature Runway Lip Color in Scarlet Rouge. Yet it was a viral clip zooming in on her face that ignited the firestorm, with X users dissecting every angle.

Angelina Jolie Clone Theories Grip Social Media

On platforms including X and TikTok, users circulated the conspiracy theories widely. 'The Angelina Jolie we saw in Shanghai is 100 per cent a body double. Look at the jawline and the eyes. Hollywood replaced her with a clone and they think we're too stupid to notice,' wrote one user, in a post that gained thousands of likes. Another asked: 'How many cosmetic surgeries has she had?' A third commented: 'Yeah, that's definitely not the Angelina we know. Something feels very strange about this whole thing.'

“That looks nothing like her”



People are noticing something very off after Angelina Jolie attended an event in China 👀 pic.twitter.com/DNt9OHvFJY — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 30, 2026

Other users rejected the claims and attributed any perceived change in her appearance to age, tiredness or styling. 'She is getting older and that's the change and nothing else,' one fan wrote. 'She looks tired and dehydrated.' Others focused on hair and make-up, with one post stating: 'Her makeup is bad and she looks terrible with blonde hair, that's all.' Some viewers said the ashy blonde blowout made the angles of her face appear harsher.

Jolie's brief remark at the event also drew attention: 'I'm so grateful to be here. I wish I had more time, and I look forward to returning.' Fans discussed the comment for potential subtext, although her representatives have not issued any statement in response to the online theories.

Probing Angelina Jolie 'Body Double' Claims

Such conspiracies have shadowed stars before, often sparked by poor lighting or angles. Jolie's history brings nuance. She has never confirmed facial procedures, despite years of rumours that resurfaced in 2024 during her Maria press tour.

Angelina Jolie photographed at the Tom Ford event in Shanghai. 📷 pic.twitter.com/rytfz3wbCc — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) March 29, 2026

She has detailed more serious interventions: a preventive double mastectomy in 2013 after a BRCA1 gene mutation diagnosis, followed by reconstruction. 'I did choose to have that [surgery] because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young [to cancer],' she told Hello! magazine in 2025. Ovaries were removed later to avert the illness that killed her mother Marcheline Bertrand in her 50s and grandmother sooner. In her 2019 TIME essay, Jolie explained: 'My hope is to give as many years as I can to their lives, and to be here for them,' referring to her six children shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

'I have lived over a decade now without a mom. She met only a few of her grandchildren and was often too sick to play with them,' she wrote. Her aim: 'I'm hoping my choices allow me to live a bit longer.'

Public focus on Jolie's appearance remains high, and the Shanghai event underlined that her presence in white silk and red lipstick still attracts significant attention. The current claims circulating on social media have not been verified by Jolie's representatives, and observers are watching for any formal response.