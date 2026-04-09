Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of actor Matthew Perry.

The court also confirmed a second victim, Cody McLaury, who died in 2019 from an overdose linked to Sangha's distribution of ketamine. The case has drawn widespread attention due to its high-profile Hollywood connections and the scale of the alleged drug operation.

Charges and Sentence Details

Sangha pleaded guilty in August 2025 to multiple federal charges, including distribution of ketamine resulting in death, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and three counts of ketamine distribution.

United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the 15-year sentence, aligning with prosecutors' recommendations. Authorities described Sangha's operation as a high-volume drug enterprise that catered to high-profile clients, generating significant profit while disregarding the harm caused.

Prosecutors argued that Sangha marketed herself as an exclusive dealer and ran her North Hollywood residence as a hub for distributing ketamine. 'For years, Sangha operated a high-volume drug trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence,' the Department of Justice said in a press release. 'While she worked to expand and profit from her drug trafficking, she knew and disregarded the grave harm her conduct was causing.'

Background on Matthew Perry's Death

Matthew Perry, known for his role in Friends, was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home in October 2023.

Authorities ruled the death as an accidental drowning linked to drug use. Investigations revealed that Perry had been administered multiple doses of ketamine by his assistant in the days leading up to his death. The fatal dose was traced to Sangha's supply.

Several other individuals have faced charges in connection with Perry's death. Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, middleman Eric Fleming, and Dr Mark Chavez all reached plea agreements in 2024.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia later pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of dissociative drugs in July 2025. Fleming had reportedly delivered 50 vials of ketamine to Perry in the weeks preceding his death.

Second Victim Confirmed

In addition to Matthew Perry, Sangha admitted to selling ketamine to Cody McLaury, who died from an overdose in 2019, according to Fox News. McLaury had no known connection to Perry, making this a separate confirmed victim in Sangha's distribution activities.

Prosecutors dropped three other counts unrelated to Perry's death, including additional methamphetamine distribution charges.

Alleged Operation and Clientele

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The Department of Justice described Sangha's operation as catering to elite Hollywood clients.

Authorities highlighted that her business involved an elaborate network of deliveries and intermediaries. Sangha allegedly profited from the sale of ketamine while fully aware of its potential lethality.

Defence and Court Remarks

Sangha's defence counsel noted her lack of prior criminal record and reportedly good behaviour in jail since her 2024 indictment. They argued that time served should be considered in sentencing.

Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, addressed the court, stating: 'I feel bad for you Miss Sangha. I don't hate you. You are a drug dealer.' His remarks underscored the personal impact of the case while maintaining a focus on the factual circumstances surrounding Perry's death.

Timeline of Events Leading to Death

Authorities outlined key events in October 2023, including ketamine deliveries and repeated administrations by Perry's assistant between 24 and 27 October.

The investigation revealed that the fatal dose originated from Sangha's stash. The coordinated activity of intermediaries, including Fleming and other associates, played a crucial role in the distribution network.