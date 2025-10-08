Nicole Kidman's post-split poise stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week.

Kidman arrived at Chanel's Spring–Summer 2026 show on Monday, 6 October 2025, looking remarkably composed: a fresh fringe, a white button-down, and cashmere jeans, and announced a renewed partnership with the house as Matthieu Blazy made his debut as creative director.

The outing came days after Kidman formally filed for divorce from Keith Urban, and her presence with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret read as both a professional recommitment and a carefully staged, private moment in public.

Fashion critics, industry insiders, and social-media users all responded in real time, labelling the transformation a 'break-up glow' and recycling an older, cheeky Nicole quip, 'I can wear heels now' across platforms.

Public Return and Chanel Ambassadorship

Kidman attended the Chanel womenswear presentation at Paris Fashion Week to mark Matthieu Blazy's first collection for the maison, taking a front-row seat alongside a constellation of stars.

Her understated look: a crisp white shirt, tailored denim, and a burgundy Chanel clutch, was immediately framed as classic French chic with a modern edge. Vogue's behind-the-scenes coverage captured Kidman getting ready for the show and discussing her excitement for Blazy's debut.

Within hours, the industry trade press confirmed what many had suspected: Kidman is back in an official house role, rejoining Chanel as an ambassador. The news is significant in light of her long association with the brand; she famously fronted Chanel No. 5 in the early 2000s, and positions her at the intersection of cinema and couture at a moment of intense public scrutiny.

WWD and Chanel's own coverage framed the appointment as a reunion that benefits both parties: Kidman's star power amplifies Blazy's much-anticipated launch, while Chanel offers her a stabilising professional platform.

Divorce Filing and Public Reaction

The fashion statement did not occur in a vacuum. Court documents show Kidman filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tennessee, on 30 September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences; the paperwork, obtained and reported by major outlets, also included a pre-filed parenting plan for the couple's two daughters. The legal filing has transformed routine appearances into news events, prompting heightened attention to wardrobe, posture, and body language.

Kidman's own social media post after the show made the professional emphasis explicit: 'Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls. So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy', she wrote, sharing a slideshow from the event.

The post functioned as a deliberate message of family unity and professional continuity; it was met with supportive comments from peers and a torrent of fan reaction that reframed her image as resilient and radiant rather than private and withdrawn.

The 'Heels' Moment: From Letterman to Social Media

The most viral shorthand for Kidman's new aura, the much-quoted 'she can wear heels again', has a complicated provenance. The remark traces back to a 2001 appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman, where a newly single Kidman famously quipped, 'Well, I can wear heels now'. That clip has resurfaced intermittently on social platforms; this week, TikTok and other feeds recycled the moment as fans juxtaposed footage of Kidman in stilettos with headlines about her split from Urban.

@le__dauphin Nicole Kidman on David Letterman soon after her divorce from Tom Cruise, 2001 ♬ original sound - LE DAUPHIN

Importantly, the 'heels' commentary says more about cultural appetite for comeback narratives than it does about Kidman's private life. Commenters on TikTok and X framed the remark as evidence of regained freedom or elevated confidence, but journalists and industry figures caution against reductive readings that conflate clothing with emotional state.

Kidman's on-camera admission to Vogue, 'I'm just very nervous, actually', while preparing for the show, underlined the complexity beneath the surface gloss: even a polished public return can be accompanied by understandable anxiety.