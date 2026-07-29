Reform UK has intensified its criticism of Green Party leadership candidate Zack Polanski after he repeatedly refused to apologise for reposting an Instagram image of a man wearing a T-shirt with a guillotine graphic and the slogan 'We're only making plans for Nigel.'

The dispute has escalated into a wider political row over social media responsibility, with Reform accusing Polanski of 'inciting murder', while the Green politician insists the post was shared by mistake and rejects claims that he deliberately promoted political violence.

The image was removed shortly after it was shared, and Polanski said he had accepted an Instagram collaboration request without noticing the slogan on the T-shirt.

Reform UK Accuses Zach Polanski of 'Inciting Murder'

Speaking after Polanski appeared on BBC Newsnight, a senior Reform UK source criticised the Green politician for refusing to apologise directly to Reform leader Nigel Farage.

Read more UK Green Leader Zack Polanski Reported to Police Over Nigel Farage Guillotine Post UK Green Leader Zack Polanski Reported to Police Over Nigel Farage Guillotine Post

'It's truly astonishing and quite frankly sickening that Zack Polanski won't apologise for inciting murder,' the source said.

'He admits it was wrong. He admits it's dangerous, but he still refuses to apologise. Mr Polanski is not fit to lead a national political party.'

Earlier, Reform UK's home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf described the image as showing 'a photo of a man calling for the beheading of Nigel Farage' and argued it could amount to an 'incitement to murder.'

The party has also referred the matter to the Greater London Authority's monitoring officer, requesting an investigation into whether Polanski breached the Assembly's code of conduct.

Polanski Refuses Apology Over Deleted Instagram Post

During his BBC Newsnight interview, Polanski was asked three separate times whether he would apologise to Farage but declined on each occasion.

He maintained the repost was an 'inadvertent mistake' rather than a deliberate endorsement of the message displayed on the T-shirt.

'If I'd done it deliberately I'd be apologising,' Polanski said. 'Because this was a mistake, the important thing is that I point out this was a mistake, that I condemn political violence, and that I make a commitment to be better on social media.'

He accused Farage of amplifying the controversy by sharing a cropped screenshot that, according to Polanski, made it appear he had originally published the image himself.

'I think that's an absurd claim,' Polanski said when responding to Reform UK's allegation that he had incited murder.

Police Complaint and Wider Political Reaction

Polanski confirmed he had deleted the image shortly after it was brought to his attention and said he had not been contacted by the Metropolitan Police despite a complaint being submitted.

The Metropolitan Police told the BBC there was no update regarding the complaint.

The Green politician also revealed he had received a death threat after the controversy emerged, arguing that claims he had incited violence had increased tensions.

Asked about the dispute, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said politicians have 'a duty... to be careful about what they post,' particularly given recent concerns about threats against public figures.

The incident comes amid heightened debate over political rhetoric and online conduct in the UK, with both Reform UK and the Green Party accusing each other of inflaming tensions.

While Reform continues to demand an apology, Polanski has maintained that acknowledging an error is different from accepting allegations that he deliberately encouraged violence.