Nike has agreed to a pay deal worth as much as $25.9 million (£19.6 million) in the first year for its incoming finance chief, as the sportswear giant brings in an outside executive during a difficult turnaround.

David Denton, 60, will join Nike as executive vice president and chief financial officer on 17 August, the company announced on 23 June. He has run finance at Pfizer since May 2022, and the drugmaker confirmed his departure on 18 June.

He takes over from Matthew Friend, who has held the Nike role since 2020.

What Nike Is Paying David Denton to Take the Job

The figures come straight from a regulatory filing. Denton's package sets an annual base salary of $1.45 million (£1.1 million) and a target annual bonus worth 120% of that salary, around $1.74 million (£1.32 million). Above that sits an annual target long-term incentive award of $11.5 million (£8.7 million). That equity is weighted 50% to performance-based restricted stock units, with the rest split evenly between share options and restricted stock.

Then come the one-off payments meant to replace what he forfeits by leaving Pfizer. Denton receives a one-time cash award of $7.25 million (£5.5 million) on his first payday, plus a performance-based cash award worth $4 million (£3 million) at target that vests in December 2027 if he is still in his post.

That second award can pay out between 100% and 200% of the target, depending on how far Nike lifts its adjusted operating margin.

The cash carries conditions. Should Denton resign within two years or be kept out by a non-compete clause, he has to repay both cash awards in full. The filing also binds him to a 12-month non-compete after any departure.

The Turnaround Mandate That Comes With the Money

Denton inherits a business in the middle of a difficult turnaround. Nike's revenue fell 10% to $46.3 billion (£35.1 billion) in the year to 31 May 2025, while net income dropped 44%, according to the company's fiscal 2025 results. Demand has stayed weak in North America and Greater China, and high inventories have forced steep discounting. In July 2025, S&P cut Nike's credit rating from AA- to A+.

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Chief executive Elliott Hill, who returned to run Nike in October 2024, has pushed the brand back towards sport under a recovery plan the company calls 'Win Now' and worked to repair strained ties with wholesale partners. The hunt for a new finance chief is part of a wider management clear-out that has reached marketing and product teams too.

'Dave is a proven public-company CFO who knows how to help great consumer brands operate with discipline and invest to win,' Hill said, adding that Denton's 'experience, judgment, and operating rigor' would help Nike build on progress already under way.

Morningstar analyst David Swartz, speaking to Reuters, said there had been 'massive house cleaning' at Nike since Hill took charge, churn that reflected the slow pace of the turnaround.

A change of CFO was disappointing, he added, though it did not necessarily mean the business was getting worse. Nike shares rose about 1% in extended trading after the news, Reuters reported.

Why Friend's Exit Is Worth $2 Million

Friend, who joined Nike in 2009 and became CFO in April 2020, keeps his $1.25 million (£947,000) base salary and bonus target through a 4 September separation date, moves into an advisory role to Hill, and collects a lump-sum transition benefit of $2 million (£1.52 million). Nike stressed that his departure had nothing to do with any disagreement over the company's management or accounts.

Denton's career leans heavily on consumer and retail finance. Before Pfizer, he was CFO of home improvement chain Lowe's and earlier spent two decades at CVS Health, climbing to finance chief and helping steer its acquisition of Aetna. He holds a business degree from Kansas State University and an MBA from Wake Forest.

Denton joins shortly before Nike reports fourth-quarter results on 30 June, numbers the company has said will carry a fresh benefit from tariff refunds. Friend is still expected to appear on that earnings call before he goes.