Stitch Fix and AMC Entertainment surged on 8 June as retreating Treasury yields and easing geopolitical tensions gave consumer discretionary stocks a temporary lift, but the rally papered over a deepening consumer debt crisis that has pushed US household balances to an all-time record of $18.8 trillion (£14.08 trillion).

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped 5.4% while AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) climbed 3.9% in the afternoon session. The gains came after Iran declared its first wave of strikes complete and oil prices pulled back from overnight highs, easing fears that rising energy costs would further squeeze household budgets at the breaking point.

The consumer discretionary sector had been among the hardest hit in the previous week's selloff, and traders viewed the oil price retreat as a sign that households might have more room to spend.

The Yield Spike That Triggered the Selloff

The rebound followed a punishing week for the Nasdaq, which fell 4.2% as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked above 4.5%. That surge raised alarm about the cost of consumer borrowing at a time when Americans carry more debt than at any point in history.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York data showed US household debt reached $18.8 trillion in the first quarter of 2026. Credit card balances alone stood at $1.25 trillion (£936 billion), and 13.1% of those balances were 90 or more days past due. That is the highest credit card delinquency rate since 2011.

A Rebound Built on Fragility, Not Strength

The rally didn't reflect improving consumer health. It reflected a brief easing of pressure on households that are already overextended.

Stitch Fix is down 29.4% year-to-date and trades at $3.62 (£2.71) per share, well below its 52-week high of $5.83 (£4.37) from September 2025. An investor who put $1,000 (£749) into Stitch Fix five years ago would now be holding just $54.69 (£40.96).

Equifax's Q1 2026 Market Pulse report confirmed that consumer debt balances hit an all-time high of $18.19 trillion through March, driven in part by subprime borrowers opening new bank cards and carrying higher balances. The credit data firm described a deepening 'K-shaped' economy in which lower-income consumers increasingly rely on credit cards not for discretionary purchases but for everyday essentials.

The World Cup Won't Fix What's Broken

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on 11 June across the US, Canada, and Mexico, added a modest tailwind to consumer discretionary sentiment. Numerator research showed that 115 million US adults plan to watch the tournament, with 89% of those viewers planning to make a purchase related to the event.

But analysts have warned that inflation and cautious spending habits may limit the boost compared with past tournaments. For a stock like AMC, which depends on discretionary entertainment dollars, the World Cup is a short-term narrative rather than a fix for the structural problems dragging on consumer spending.

What the Market Is Really Pricing In

The May jobs report showed the US economy added 172,000 payrolls, more than double the 80,000 consensus. That figure pushed rate hike expectations back into view and raised the prospect of higher borrowing costs for consumers juggling record debt and rising essential expenses.

When stocks like Stitch Fix and AMC rally because oil prices dipped or yields retreated, the market isn't celebrating consumer strength. It is pricing in the fragility of household budgets and betting that a brief reprieve will keep spending alive long enough to matter.

For the millions of Americans with credit card balances at their highest delinquency levels in 15 years, a one-day stock bounce changes nothing.