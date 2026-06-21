Sam Burns has already banked more than £26.25m ($35m) in official PGA Tour prize money, according to Golf Monthly, underlining just how effectively the 29‑year‑old has turned his consistent performances into serious career earnings.

Since joining the paid ranks in 2017, the Shreveport native has become a regular contender. With nearly 200 starts on the US circuit, his success has translated into significant financial security.

A Deep Dive Into His £26.25m ($35m) PGA Tour Wealth

Burns has continually demonstrated his talent across recent Major championships. This consistent high performance is reflected directly in his official financial records.

According to figures compiled by Golf Monthly, the American golfer has earned over £26.25m ($35m) from standard PGA Tour events. A substantial portion stems from his ability to secure high‑paying finishes.

He recorded five consecutive seasons where his official prize money exceeded £3.75m ($5m). Such consistency highlights his status among the world's best putters.

His financial journey began on a smaller scale before reaching the primary circuit. He won £222,400 ($296,534) on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018.

Why The 2022–2023 Season Was His Most Lucrative Year

The 2022–2023 season currently stands as the most financially rewarding period of his professional career. He accumulated £5.39m ($7.19m) in tournament prize money, which positioned him as the 18th‑highest earner on the PGA Tour for the year.

The defining moment was his victory at the WGC‑Dell Technologies Match Play. He defeated Cameron Young 6&5 in the final to secure a payout of £2.62m ($3.5m).

That victory remains the single biggest paycheque he has ever received. It solidified his reputation as a player capable of winning titles under pressure.

Bonuses, FedEx Cup Payouts And Corporate Sponsors

Beyond standard tournament winnings, Burns benefits from post‑season performances. He collected an additional £1.87m ($2.5m) during the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs after finishing 7th.

He secured a separate £742,500 ($990,000) bonus following his 9th‑place finish in the 2023 edition. It is important to note these bonuses are not counted within the total deemed 'official'.

His professional income is supplemented by a diverse portfolio of corporate endorsements. Active sponsors include major corporations such as Callaway Golf, Mastercard, ADP and RBC.

He also maintains commercial partnerships with NetJets, Raising Cane's, Peter Millar and Payntr Golf. These multi‑year endorsement deals provide a reliable secondary income stream.

He gave himself a chance!



Sam Burns has this left on 18 to tie for the U.S. Open lead. pic.twitter.com/KWx5ORmkPk — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Chasing The US Open Title While Preparing For Fatherhood

Burns recently showcased his capabilities at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. Entering the final stages of the tournament, he emerged as a primary challenger attempting to overtake the leader.

His consistent play on the demanding course keeps him firmly in the hunt for Major victories. Beyond immediate professional ambitions, Burns anticipates a major personal development.

Media reports confirm he and his wife, Caroline, are expecting their second child in July 2026. This arrival follows the birth of their first son, Bear, two years prior.

Managing elite golf pressures alongside family life gives him a grounded perspective. Regardless of tournament outcomes, this summer represents a significant period in his career.

To take a share of the U.S. Open lead... NOOOOO



Sam Burns is in the clubhouse at -3, one behind Clark. pic.twitter.com/F1RbbFwSpc — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Surpassing The £37.5m ($50m) Total Career Earnings Mark

Combining all revenue streams makes his financial success clear. His 'official' earnings are substantial, but supplementary income elevates his overall total.

Adding his FedEx Cup rewards and endorsement deals creates a fuller picture. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume his total career earnings likely exceed £37.5m ($50m).

As he continues to compete at the sport's highest level, this figure will steadily grow. Burns remains a formidable competitor with a proven track record.

His ongoing presence on the course means his career earnings should increase over time. This sustained success continues to reinforce his position as a highly decorated professional golfer.