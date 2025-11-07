Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly facing scrutiny from prison officials after being caught drinking alcohol behind bars, just weeks after declaring he was 'sober for the first time in 25 years' in a letter to the court. The incident allegedly occurred at Fort Dix, the low-security New Jersey facility where the music mogul is serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges.

Homemade Alcohol and Internal Trouble

According to a report from TMZ, Combs was found consuming a DIY alcoholic beverage made from sugar, Fanta soda, and apples—ingredients that, when fermented over two weeks, produce a potent prison brew. Sources claim the incident led to disciplinary discussions and a proposed unit transfer, although that decision was later reversed.

Officials at Fort Dix have not confirmed the incident, with one prison representative stating they had 'no information' regarding the alleged alcohol consumption. Page Six also reported that Combs' representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Sobriety Claims and Sentencing Context

The timing of the report has drawn attention due to Combs' recent statements to the court. In a letter submitted to Judge Arun Subramanian before his sentencing, the Sean John founder wrote that he had undergone a 'spiritual reset' and was committed to remaining 'drug-free, non-violent and peaceful.'

'I thank God that I'm stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober,' Combs wrote, adding, 'God makes no mistakes.'

He was sentenced on 3 October to four years and two months in prison, along with a $500,000 fine. The court also ordered him to participate in substance abuse and mental health programmes during his incarceration.

Life at Fort Dix

Combs was initially held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn before being transferred to Fort Dix last week. Since arriving, he has reportedly been seen interacting with fellow inmates in the prison yard and celebrated his 56th birthday behind bars with a modest dinner of navy beans and cheese pizza, according to People.

Despite the alleged incident, sources told TMZ that Combs will remain in his original unit for now. The rapper's current release date is set for 8 May 2028.

Public Image and Legal Fallout

The report has sparked renewed interest in Combs' legal troubles and personal transformation narrative. Known for his lavish lifestyle and public persona, the 'Bad Boy For Life' hitmaker's prison conduct may complicate efforts to reshape his image post-incarceration.

Whether the incident leads to formal disciplinary action remains unclear, but it adds a layer of contradiction to Combs' recent claims of sobriety and spiritual growth. As the story develops, fans and critics alike will be watching for further statements from the rapper or his legal team.