Donald Trump warned Elon Musk on Thursday, wrapping it in a compliment. MAGA means 'something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well', the president told NBC News, hours after the billionaire declared himself 'not MAGA'.

'He's a friend of mine,' Trump said by phone while flying home from Asia, adding that Musk has 'very good intentions'. He then noted where the billionaire had spent the week: 'I mean, he was with me the whole time; he travelled with me.' Musk made his remarks from China, on Trump's own trip.

What Musk Actually Said

Musk appeared remotely at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday and was interviewed by columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin. 'I'm not MAGA,' he said, then added that he was not sure what the term means. If MAGA means 'blind adherence' to Republican policy, he said, he does not have that, because there are positives and negatives in both parties. His aim, he said, had been to stop either party holding the presidency and both chambers after 2028.

He called himself 'ideologically quite moderate' and said he holds no extreme political views. The remarks came just over two weeks after midterm elections in which Democrats won the House, the Senate and the Texas governorship. Musk said he felt 'pretty foolish' about his spending and would have spent less if he could rewind the clock. The Washington Post put his midterm total at about $446 million (around £338 million), a figure Musk did not confirm.

Why the President's Reply Matters

Trump did not hit back. The warning sat in the middle of an otherwise warm answer: veer from MAGA and you do not do very well. Most US outlets, including The Hill and Axios, read the response as a brush-off rather than a threat, noting that Trump has absorbed worse before. HuffPost called it a warning, and both readings fit, because the president did two things in one breath.

There is precedent for the second reading. Musk left the Department of Government Efficiency in 2025 and called a Trump-backed spending bill a 'disgusting abomination', and the president then spoke publicly about cancelling his government contracts, according to CNN. The two have since repaired the relationship, and Musk joined the president's delegation to Asia this week. SpaceX earns a significant share of its revenue from federal contracts, which adds weight to Trump's warning.

What the Billionaire Said in 2024

The reversal is sharp. At a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on 5 October 2024, Musk wore a black Make America Great Again cap and told the crowd: 'I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA.' Three weeks later, at Madison Square Garden, he called himself 'dark, gothic MAGA'.

You are still getting a subpoena. https://t.co/zQSjMkSol0 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 18, 2026

Democrats are unmoved by the new label. Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona posted just six words at Musk on X: 'You are still getting a subpoena.' Musk told Sorkin he does not need a pardon because he has committed no crimes. The new Congress, with its subpoena power, is sworn in next January.