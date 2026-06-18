A new leak suggests that Apple could be preparing a second-generation iPhone Air as early as spring 2027, hinting that the controversial ultra-thin device may not only survive but evolve into a long-term product line.

Since its launch in September 2025, the iPhone Air has divided opinion, drawing both praise for its design and criticism over its compromises, with its place in Apple's wider iPhone family still uncertain. The latest claims, however, point to a possible future for the model despite ongoing concerns about performance, battery life and camera limitations.

The leak, reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, indicates that Apple may be working on upgrades including a second rear camera, improved battery efficiency and a more powerful A20 Pro processor.

iPhone Air Camera Upgrade Badly Needed

Ironically, these potential enhancements address the backlash the iPhone Air has been receiving over the past months. Considering the device retailed at $999 (£755.99), some felt short-changed after spending such a hefty amount on a device that only had a single 48MP rear camera.

Compared to most phones currently being released with advanced cameras, many were left disappointed. Some rued not seeing the camera complement include ultrawide and telephoto lenses, limiting the zoom capabilities and macro photography of the iPhone Air.

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Struggling To Stay On

Aside from the camera criticisms, some have also complained about the battery life. It is understandable that, because of its slim frame, keeping the iPhone Air powered on would pale in comparison to other phone models.

For owners who use it lightly, the battery life of the iPhone Air is good for just a day. Compared to its sibling models such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max or even the iPhone 17, the lightweight model hardly stays on for a long period of time, meaning the need to have a charger in tow is almost unavoidable.

Too Hot To Handle

With its thin make, it is hardly surprising that the iPhone Air heats up quickly. As pointed out by CNN, the lack of ventilation or vapour cooling results in the phone heating up too much. With the phone temperature rising, this affects its overall performance, rendering notable discomfort for phone owners.

Given these three significant complaints from those who have gotten hold of the iPhone Air, it is hardly surprising that some believe they did not get their money's worth. For $999, most were expecting more than just a lightweight yet sturdy iPhone.

Hence, it is equally unsurprising that the iPhone Air has hardly been in demand. In a survey conducted by the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, it was found that the lightweight iPhone accounted for only 6% of iPhone sales in the United States in its debut quarter.

This was significantly lower than the performance of other models, with 22% purchasing the regular iPhone 17, 25% preferring the iPhone 17 Pro and 27% buying the priciest model of them all, the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Despite the poor sales and heavy criticism, it appears Apple is not about to pull the plug on the iPhone Air. The leaks, if true, could be significant upgrades that would help entice consumers to see if an iPhone Air successor can do better.

But along with that comes the question of its suggested retail price. Should these rumoured upgrades be implemented, the likelihood of seeing the SRP go up is a possibility.

However, potential iPhone Air 2 buyers may not object, so long as the successor comes with significantly improved features and performs better. If these alleged plans to enhance the ultra-thin Apple device still fail to draw in sales, the likelihood of it being scrapped is expected to increase further.