Malik Chandler, a 31-year-old father from Grove City, Ohio, remains in custody on a $100,000 (£74,300) bond after police charged him with felonious assault for shooting a man he lured via TikTok, believing the suspect had assaulted his 11-year-old daughter.

The incident unfolded in mid-July 2026 after the girl's mother discovered a video of the alleged assault on the child's phone.

How the Assault Video Led to the TikTok Contact

On 15 July the mother called police after finding footage on her daughter's phone that appeared to show Montoya Gonzalez sexually assaulting the girl inside their Grove City residence.

Officers responded that evening. Neighbours later described Chandler as visibly distressed once he saw the material. One resident recalled: 'Whatever he saw on the phone, he just couldn't calm down. He just kept pacing, pacing.'

The next day Chandler used the girl's TikTok account to message the 20-year-old and arrange a meeting at the Parlin Drive address. Court records state his stated intention was to confront Montoya Gonzalez, restrain him, and wait for officers rather than allow the man to leave.

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Investigators confirmed the pair had prior contact through the platform. Chandler also told detectives he had seen Montoya Gonzalez display a firearm in an earlier TikTok video, heightening his concern.

The mother and father were both present when the initial complaint was logged, and the case quickly drew local attention given the age of the child and the location of the alleged offence inside the family home.

The Shooting Outside the Family Home

Shortly after 6 p.m. on 16 July, Montoya Gonzalez arrived. According to court documents, Chandler believed the visitor reached into a pocket and feared a weapon was being drawn. He picked up a firearm from a nearby counter and fired twice.

Montoya Gonzalez was found sitting in a chair with two gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to Grant Medical Center in Columbus; the injuries were not life-threatening.

Chandler exited the property, surrendered without resistance and spoke to detectives at the Grove City police facility. He repeated that the original plan had been to hold the man for arrest. Police recovered the handgun at the scene. Grove City officers had already been aware of the sexual-assault allegation from the previous night.

Montoya Gonzalez was later arrested on 22 July after a brief pursuit; he had attempted to flee when officers located him. Additional material recovered from his phone included several videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, one involving an infant or toddler.

Court Appearances and Parallel Charges

Chandler was charged with felonious assault and having a weapon while under disability. His bond was set at $100,000. He remains held pending further proceedings.

Court records note a 2017 misdemeanour conviction for attempted breaking and entering and a 2021 domestic-violence charge that was later dismissed; the earlier offence did not bar firearm possession under Ohio law at the time.

A Franklin County grand jury subsequently indicted Montoya Gonzalez on two counts of rape, five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, and one count of obstruction of official business.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, where the girl's parents were present in the courtroom. Bond was fixed at a $20,000 (£14,900) recognisance plus $50,000 (£37,200) cash or surety, with conditions prohibiting contact with the family and limiting internet use to work purposes only.