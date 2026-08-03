A former X Factor finalist has denied murdering influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska, who died six days after being struck by a car outside a Soho nightclub, the Old Bailey heard this week.

Prosecutors allege that 29-year-old Gabrielle Carrington, from Manchester, drove her vehicle onto the pavement outside Inca nightclub on Argyll Street at about 4.30am on 19 April, hitting Ms Zakrzewska and security guard Anoush Chyche.

Zakrzewska, known to followers as 'Klaudiaglam', was a TikTok and Instagram beauty and lifestyle creator in her 30s. She died in hospital nearly a week later. Mr Chyche, in his 50s, suffered what prosecutors have described as 'life-changing injuries'.

Murder Charge After Influencer's Death

Carrington was initially charged with attempted murder after the incident, with the allegation upgraded to murder on 25 April when Ms Zakrzewska died from her injuries. She also faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to Mr Chyche, and a further allegation of driving with excess alcohol.

Carrington pleaded not guilty to murder on Monday, appearing by video link from Bronzefield prison. She also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent. She was not asked to enter a plea on the drink-driving charge.

The hearing, before Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC, was brief, with family members of the victims said to have shaken their heads as Carrington, without a barrister present on her behalf, read out her pleas. Appearing emotional on screen, she repeatedly wiped tears from her face before being remanded back into custody.

Police and paramedics were called to Argyll Street at around 5am to reports of a collision, arriving to find people shouting in the street outside the nightclub.

Row Outside Club Spiralled Into Collision

Read more Lawyer Brands 82-Year-Old Grandmother's Death 'Unfortunate', Insists It Was Not a Crime as Outrage Grows Online Lawyer Brands 82-Year-Old Grandmother's Death 'Unfortunate', Insists It Was Not a Crime as Outrage Grows Online

The prosecution's case outline describes a late-night argument that ended in tragedy. It is alleged Carrington drove to Argyll Street and became involved in a row with a man after getting out of her car, with security staff stepping in as more people joined the confrontation. She is then accused of returning to her vehicle and driving off sharply, mounting the pavement and striking Ms Zakrzewska before hitting Mr Chyche, who was standing nearby in his role as security.

Footage circulating online, which the Metropolitan Police has not released, shows a woman climbing into a black car before it moves forward. Such circulating clips cannot be independently verified.

According to the charge sheet, a breath test taken after the collision recorded Carrington with 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, against a legal driving limit of 35 micrograms in England and Wales.

Reality TV Singer Turned Influencer

Carrington is known publicly under the handle 'RIELLEUK', with more than 365,000 Instagram followers, and was described in court as a social media influencer who made regular trips to the United Arab Emirates. She first came to public attention in 2013 as a member of Miss Dynamix, a trio that reached the live finals of The X Factor.

Ms Zakrzewska had built her own following on TikTok and Instagram under the name 'Klaudiaglam'. Friends and fans have shared tributes online, and the case has attracted attention internationally.

Judge Whitehouse confirmed the murder trial will be heard at the Old Bailey from 5 January, with further pre-trial hearings set for 11 August and 9 October. She ordered that Carrington be produced in person at the next hearing rather than by video link.