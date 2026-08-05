One of Canada's most wanted fugitives has been arrested after nearly two years on the run, ending a nationwide manhunt that prompted a public reward of up to C$100,000 (£53,000) and repeated appeals for information.

Tresor Horimbere, 24, was arrested in Langley, British Columbia, on 30 July during a joint operation involving the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), the Winnipeg Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Integrated Emergency Response Team. He has since been returned to Winnipeg, where he was remanded in custody on the murder charge.

Horimbere had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since the fatal shooting of 22-year-old amateur footballer Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi in Winnipeg in July 2024. He was later added to the BOLO Programme's list of Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives, with a reward of up to C$100,000 offered as investigators appealed to the public for information leading to his arrest.

Arrest Ends Two-Year Manhunt

Authorities described the operation to arrest Horimbere as high risk because of the seriousness of the allegation and concerns for public safety. Following his arrest in Langley, members of Manitoba's Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit escorted him back to Winnipeg, where he was formally remanded in custody pending further court proceedings.

Police had previously warned the public not to approach Horimbere if he was seen and instead urged anyone with information to contact investigators immediately. CFSEU-BC Sergeant Sarbjit Sangha said the arrest demonstrated that 'no single police agency can combat violent crime alone,' describing it as the result of 'strong partnerships, intelligence-led policing and the dedication of officers committed to public safety.'

The BOLO Programme, a national initiative that works alongside law enforcement to locate high-profile fugitives through public appeals supported by financial rewards, had featured Horimbere among Canada's 25 most wanted suspects before his capture.

Fatal Shooting at Winnipeg Tournament

The charge relates to the fatal shooting of Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi on 13 July 2024 in the car park of Winnipeg's Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.

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Police said around 100 players and spectators were still at the complex shortly before midnight when the targeted shooting happened after matches in the Canada African Cup of Nations tournament.

Abdullahi, who arrived in Canada as a refugee from Somalia in 2014, died in hospital after the shooting. Family members and community organisations described him as an amateur footballer and volunteer youth coach who was well known within Winnipeg's Somali community.

Prosecutors have also brought charges against two other men in connection with the investigation. Norbert Kipala, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in February 2025, while proceedings against Ibrahim Bangura were stayed in May 2025.

Investigation Continues

Police have not disclosed how Horimbere avoided arrest during nearly two years as a fugitive or whether investigators believe anyone assisted him while he remained on the run.

His arrest removes another name from the BOLO Programme's national most wanted list, which is designed to encourage members of the public to assist police in locating fugitives accused of serious violent offences through reward-backed public appeals.

Horimbere remains in custody in Winnipeg awaiting his next court appearance, while the homicide investigation continues under the Winnipeg Police Service.