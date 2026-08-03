A Louisiana woman was shot in the jaw by a 15-year-old, then, police say, protected the boy who did it, driving him across a state line and lying to detectives who were hunting him.

Baton Rouge police have obtained a warrant for Charlitria Thomas, 31, accusing her of being an accessory after the fact to her own attempted murder. Investigators say the teenager shot Thomas in the face during an argument, and that after she was released from hospital she concealed his whereabouts, told officers she had not seen him, and was later found driving him around before a traffic stop in neighbouring Mississippi.

The case has drawn attention both for its unusual central accusation, a victim charged over her own shooting, and for the age gap between the woman and the boy described in the warrant as her estranged former partner.

The Shooting and the Warrant That Followed

The sequence laid out by police begins with a violent confrontation. According to a Baton Rouge Police Department arrest warrant, the 15-year-old produced a firearm during an argument with Thomas on 18 December and discharged one round, striking her in the face before fleeing on foot.

Thomas was taken to a hospital, intubated and rushed into surgery to repair her jaw, the severity of her injuries underlining how close the shooting came to being fatal. The warrant says the teenager stole her purse after firing, and surveillance footage of the incident showed he was carrying two handguns at the time.

Police obtained a warrant for the boy through juvenile court and continued searching for him. When they questioned Thomas once she was stable, she allegedly told them she had neither seen nor heard from him, an account investigators say was untrue.

A Cross-Border Flight That Ended in Mississippi

The concealment unravelled on the road. After Thomas left hospital, witnesses reported seeing her driving the teenager around in a Hyundai Elantra, prompting Baton Rouge police to circulate an alert for her car, according to the warrant.

A 31-year-old woman is wanted by police after allegedly driving her 15-year-old boyfriend across state lines to hide him from authorities after he shot her in the face. pic.twitter.com/rFFvcvBhCM — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 3, 2026

On 31 December, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle and found the pair inside, leading to the boy's arrest more than a state away from the scene of the shooting. The teenager, who had been on the run since the incident, was taken into custody, while the investigation into Thomas's alleged role in shielding him continued.

In April, Baton Rouge police secured a further warrant charging Thomas as an accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery, along with accessory counts related to the illegal use of a weapon and two counts of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. She had not been booked as of late last week, and police are still seeking her.

The Questions the Case Leaves Behind

The warrant's description of the 15-year-old as Thomas's estranged former partner raises its own concerns, given that any romantic or sexual relationship between a 31-year-old adult and a child of that age would be unlawful. Police have not publicly detailed the nature of the relationship beyond the language in the warrant, and no related charges have been announced.

The core accusation remains striking in its own right. Accessory-after-the-fact charges are ordinarily brought against people who shield an attacker from justice, and it is rare for the person accused of that sheltering to be the same person the attacker is said to have shot.

Prosecutors will have to show that Thomas knowingly helped the teenager avoid capture, rather than merely failing to cooperate while recovering from a serious wound.

For now, the boy is in the custody of the juvenile justice system, and the woman he is accused of shooting is wanted on a warrant for helping him get away. A case that began with a gunshot to the face has become, on the evidence police have set out, a study in how far a victim may go to protect the person who harmed them.