A Tinder 'sugar baby' arrangement allegedly spiralled into a terrifying confrontation after a woman decided to leave the date, prompting police to accuse the man she met of chasing her car, ramming it twice and pointing a gun at one of her friends.

Tinder Sugar Baby Arrangement Quickly Fell Apart

Police say a Florida man rammed his truck into a young woman's car and drew a gun on her friend after a 'sugar baby' deal fell apart. The incident escalated when the woman tried to leave his home after deciding she wanted no part of the arrangement.

According to police, 67-year-old David O'Brien connected with the woman through Tinder earlier this month. The arrangement took shape in subsequent text messages, where O'Brien pitched his terms by writing that he was 'looking for a sugar baby' and promising '$1000 (£746.95) each visit...dinner and I love to shop for you.'

Florida.. 🤷‍♂️



Tinder "Sugar Baby" Deal Goes Really Sour | The Smoking Gun https://t.co/BypxgmrzMe via @tsgnews pic.twitter.com/pqYEf1sFNS — ITDUDE Fella (@The_Real_ITDUDE) July 24, 2026

The pair arranged to meet for dinner on Tuesday evening, with three of the woman's friends driving her to the 21 July meeting. An arrest report states that O'Brien handed the woman $200 (£149.39) and 'took her to a lingerie store where she purchased 3 items.' After giving her an additional $600 (£448.17) at dinner, he brought her back to his house in The Villages, a retirement community, which he had purchased in April for $270,000 (£201,678).

According to police, the woman explained that she 'began to feel uncomfortable' inside O'Brien's home and subsequently 'contacted her friends to come pick her up.'

Money Dispute Allegedly Escalated Into Violence

When his prospective 'sugar baby' prepared to leave, O'Brien demanded a refund, arguing that she 'should give the money back because that was not the agreement.' Refusing to return the cash, the woman walked out of the house and 'got into the car with her friends and left the area,' according to police.

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O'Brien then leapt into his Ford F-150 pickup and 'began to chase the four victims.' Police say he rammed their vehicle at a roundabout, forcing it into a pole, before he allegedly 'came around again and hit the victims' car once more causing it to become disabled.'

As three of the car's occupants ran for safety, O'Brien cornered a male friend who had stayed behind. According to investigators, O'Brien allegedly 'pointed his .22 semi-automatic Ruger at him and told him to get on the ground or he would kill him.' The victim, who later told officers he believed he was about to be executed, managed to escape on foot when O'Brien briefly lost focus.

Police Arrested O'Brien at the Scene

The arrest report states that O'Brien briefly searched for the other occupants before hearing police sirens approaching. When officers arrived, they found him standing beside his F-150 with a weapon still in hand. He agreed to answer questions under caution, although his statements were withheld from public release.

Police said the woman and her three companions all 'stated that they were in fear for their lives.' O'Brien faces five felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of aggravated battery. Following his arrest, he was remanded to the Sumter County jail, where his bond was set at $90,000 (£67,225.95).