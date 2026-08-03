The identification of Chad Williams as the suspected gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, quickly sparked intense online speculation about his background, political views and possible military service. By Sunday, however, police said much of what was circulating online was either unverified or plainly false.

Authorities have released only limited information about Williams beyond confirming he was 24 years old and identifying him as the suspected shooter. Investigators have not publicly discussed his occupation, personal background or possible motive, while emphasising that the investigation remains ongoing.

Twin Falls Police Chief Mathew Hicks confirmed during a Sunday press conference that Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the attack, which killed three people and injured at least seven others. He also addressed several rumours that spread online within hours of the shooting, including the mistaken identification of another man with the same name.

Police said the shooting unfolded at about 2:29pm MDT on Saturday. Investigators believe Williams acted alone and said there is no continuing threat to the public.

Police Correct False Online Claims

As detectives worked to establish the facts, social media users attempted to identify the suspect, often relying on incomplete or inaccurate information.

Chief Hicks said one individual widely identified online had "no involvement in this incident whatsoever", making clear that internet speculation had wrongly linked an unrelated person to the shooting.

The clarification came as numerous unsupported claims continued circulating across social media, highlighting the challenge investigators face when misinformation spreads before official information becomes available.

Police have not released extensive details about Williams' life and have not publicly identified a motive for the attack.

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No Evidence Supports Navy Rumours

One of the most widely shared claims suggested Williams had served in the US Navy.

Several social media users circulated photographs, profiles and accounts belonging to people with the same name, while others claimed to have identified military records connected to the suspect.

Police have released no information indicating Williams had any military background.

Likewise, investigators have not confirmed the authenticity of any online profiles attributed to the suspect, and no publicly released records have established a connection to military service.

At this stage, claims that Williams served in the Navy remain unsupported by verified evidence.

Political Speculation Also Remains Unverified

Williams' political beliefs also became the subject of widespread online speculation soon after his identity was released.

Some posts portrayed him as politically left-wing, while others attempted to associate him with conservative causes. Police have not released any information supporting either claim.

Investigators have not discussed Williams' political affiliation, voting history or ideological beliefs, and officials have cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation is complete.

For now, authorities have limited their public statements to facts they say can be independently confirmed.

What Investigators Have Confirmed

While many questions remain unanswered, police have established several key facts.

Authorities said the shooting left three people dead and at least seven others injured. In-N-Out Burger confirmed that two employees were among the victims, with one killed and another wounded.

Three people were killed, and seven others were injured in a shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on August 1, authorities said. Several of the injured remain in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/e4LFyuN77Y — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 2, 2026

Police also confirmed that Williams died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Chief Hicks said investigators believe Williams acted alone and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. He added that Williams' family has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation.

Beyond those details, police have released little additional information as detectives continue examining evidence gathered from the scene.

Investigation Remains Active

The Twin Falls shooting has once again illustrated how quickly misinformation can spread during the early stages of a major criminal investigation.

With relatively little verified information available immediately after the attack, unsupported claims about Williams' identity, military service and political views circulated widely before investigators publicly addressed them.

Police said detectives are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine a motive.

Until that work is complete, authorities have urged the public to rely on official updates rather than online speculation, saying additional information will be released only after it has been verified as the investigation progresses.