A Tennessee father who shot his ex-wife dead, burned her body in a barrel and buried it on his property has avoided a first-degree murder trial after accepting a plea deal. Kevin Watson was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised probation.

Kevin Watson, 48, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and filing a false report over the January 2023 killing of Britney Watson, 34, his ex-wife and the mother of their children.

Prosecutors had initially pursued the death penalty against him but agreed to reduced charges after assessing the difficulties of securing a first-degree murder conviction at trial. The agreement has angered Britney's family.

Father Buried Ex-Wife in Barrel After Shooting Her

According to local broadcaster WBBJ, Kevin and Britney Watson had reconciled following their divorce and were living together with their children when the killing occurred.

On 7 January 2023, the couple had a disagreement outside a hotel just beyond the Madison County line in Tennessee. According to the District Attorney General's Office, Kevin waited for Britney to return to their home in Haywood County before shooting and killing her.

He subsequently placed her body in a barrel, burned it on their property and buried her remains. He also filed a false police report concerning her disappearance. Prosecutors said Watson also faked his own suicide to evade law enforcement.

After staging his own suicide on 15 January 2023, Watson remained in hiding for six days before surrendering to authorities on 20 January. He subsequently directed investigators to the location where he had buried Britney's body.

Plea Deal Allows Watson to Avoid Murder Trial

Watson pleaded guilty to four charges in Haywood County Circuit Court on 18 November 2026.

According to WBBJ and Action News 5, Watson was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. He must also complete a Batterer's Intervention Programme while serving his prison sentence.

His defence attorney, William D. Massey, maintained that the shooting was a self-defence case from the beginning.

Speaking to WBBJ, Massey said the defence was concerned that a jury might return a second-degree murder conviction rather than voluntary manslaughter, potentially exposing Watson to a sentence of up to 25 years.

Prosecutors had originally intended to seek the death penalty at a trial scheduled for 7 December 2026. However, the plea agreement allowed Watson to avoid the trial and the possibility of execution.

Prosecutors Explain Why They Accepted the Deal

District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee defended the agreement, explaining that prosecutors had considered the possibility of Watson receiving a substantially lighter sentence if the case went before a jury.

In a statement reported by WBBJ and Action News 5, Agee said the confrontation before the shooting, Britney's toxicology findings and Watson's claim of self-defence presented challenges to proving first-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

He explained that a jury could instead have convicted Watson of voluntary manslaughter, which carried a sentence range of three to six years under the law applicable when Britney was killed in January 2023.

Watson's lack of a previous criminal record was another consideration.

'If the jury returned a verdict for Voluntary Manslaughter, the Defendant would have only faced a sentence range of three to six years because he did not have a prior criminal record,' Agee said.

He added that Watson waived his right to appeal as part of the agreement, which prosecutors believed secured a more substantial punishment.

Victim's Family Condemns 15-Year Sentence

The plea deal did little to satisfy Britney's loved ones. Her sister, identified as Heather, delivered an emotional victim impact statement during the court proceedings, questioning whether the punishment reflected the family's loss.

According to Law & Crime, Heather said: 'I need this court to understand that Britney's life was not worth only 15 years to the people who loved her.'

She also highlighted the impact on Britney's children, who would grow up without their mother.

'Her children have lost a lifetime with their mother. I have lost a lifetime with my sister. And there is no release date for our grief,' she added.

Agee defended the agreement, saying it would ensure Watson remained incarcerated or under strict supervision for the coming years.