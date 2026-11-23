GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj walked free from Woolwich Crown Court in London on Monday, 23 November 2026, despite receiving a seven-year prison sentence. City of London Police confirmed that the 21-year-old was released on licence after earlier periods in detention were taken into account.

The decision followed his guilty pleas on 16 November to offences involving Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto VI, and other major businesses. Police said the court reduced an initial nine-year sentence by two years to reflect time spent under a hospital order.

His release did not overturn his convictions. It also came with a warning from Mr Justice Turner, who told Kurtaj: 'Don't waste those talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison.'

The judge had described him as 'a very talented young man', according to reporting from the sentencing hearing. The remarks drew attention to the contrast between Kurtaj's technical abilities and the offences for which he was sentenced.

GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj is out of prison and can finally play the game.



The judge called him a "very talented young man" and warned him to "not let this happen again" pic.twitter.com/W9I0At2pwj — Prysm Streaming (@PrysmStreaming) November 23, 2026

The History Behind GTA 6 Hacker Arion Kurtaj's Sentence

City of London Police said its wider investigation covered cyberattacks between August 2020 and September 2022, involving telecommunications firms, gaming companies and a computer parts manufacturer.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Kurtaj broke into Rockstar Games' systems and stole 90 videos showing development footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. He posted the clips online under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker and threatened to disclose the game's source code.

Kurtaj was associated with the hacking group Lapsus$. Prosecutors identified BT/EE, Uber and Revolut among the businesses affected by his offences.

Police said he was charged and remanded in custody in September 2022. A medical assessment subsequently found him unfit to stand trial, leading to proceedings in which a jury examined whether he had carried out the alleged acts.

Footage shared by Not Guilty TV on X purports to show the moment police arrested Arion Kurtaj following the Rockstar Games cyberattack in September 2022. The account credits City of London Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for the material.

ARION KURTAJ: GTA 6 HACKER ARREST FOOTAGE AFTER ROCKSTAR GAMES CYBERATTACK



This is the moment police arrested Arion Kurtaj, the teenage hacker who went on to become one of the most notorious names in modern cybercrime.



In September 2022, Kurtaj was staying at a Travelodge… pic.twitter.com/Fl6QDmiDDa — Not Guilty TV (@Notguiltytv) November 23, 2026

In August 2023, the jury found that he had committed the acts. That finding was not an ordinary conviction because he had been deemed unfit to plead.

A restricted hospital order was imposed in December 2023. In January 2026, a court ruled it could be lifted, allowing criminal proceedings to resume.

A six-week trial was scheduled to begin on 9 November 2026. Kurtaj instead pleaded guilty the following week to six charges, including fraud, four computer misuse offences and possessing a mobile phone in prison.

What Happens Next for GTA 6 Hacker Arion Kurtaj?

Seven further charges were left on file, police confirmed. They were not additional convictions arising from his November guilty pleas.

Detective Inspector Mike O'Sullivan, of City of London Police's Cyber Crime Unit, described the case as a lengthy investigation involving cooperation with international partners.

'Kurtaj knew what he was doing when he carried out these crimes and has finally admitted his involvement,' O'Sullivan said.

Questions remain about the precise restrictions governing his release. City of London Police said it would work with Thames Valley Police to pursue a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

Reporting attributed to the BBC describes a five-year order limiting Kurtaj's online activity, including access to Telegram and Discord. The final terms have not been independently checked against the court record.