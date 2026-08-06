Iran and Oman are reportedly closing in on a shipping deal in the Strait of Hormuz without US intervention. However, US President Donald Trump is singing a different tune, saying Hormuz talks are 'moving along very nicely.' The body of water lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

'Provided that certain third parties do not obstruct the process, a joint statement by the two countries outlining the main considerations and points agreed upon is also being reviewed and finalised,' said Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. It is no secret that Baghaei is referring to Trump, who has been throwing his weight regarding control over Hormuz.

Passage Fee

But while the US doesn't have any geographic right over the Strait of Hormuz, it is allowed transit passage, along with other countries, based on international maritime law governing global choke points. Baghaei said that Iran and Oman have been discussing the environmental, legal, security and technical points regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more Trump Scraps Hormuz Toll After One Day, Admits He Doesn't 'Like the Concept of a Fee' Trump Scraps Hormuz Toll After One Day, Admits He Doesn't 'Like the Concept of a Fee'

A controversial point in the supposed agreement between the two Middle Eastern countries is Tehran's insistence on collecting passage fees. However, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) states that passage through the body of water should remain free.

Article 44 of the law states: 'States bordering straits shall not hamper transit passage and shall give appropriate publicity to any danger to navigation or overflight within or over the strait of which they have knowledge. There shall be no suspension of transit passage.' Some of the world's biggest shipping associations have urged the United Nations to step in and oppose any tolls that will purportedly be set in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Months of Negotiations

The official Iran-Oman agreement will conclude two months of intense discussion. One point of discussion is the supposed 'middle corridor' within the water that both countries will control. However, whether the agreement will be publicised soon or not, it doesn't mean that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened immediately.

'The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends on a change in US behaviour and the correction of its violations,' stated the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. The US, since its war with Iran, has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and maritime traffic. According to the US Central Command, it has redirected 44 Iranian commercial vessels, disabled two ships and boarded two more to restrict the enemy's energy trade.

'Very Good' Discussion

While Tehran said the US was not part of the discussions regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Trump insisted the body of water will be opened soon. 'We're having very good discussions,' Trump said, alluding to talks with Iran. But in the same breath, he warned that Iran will be 'hit very hard' if the strait remains closed.

On why a deal with Iran is very important, Trump said: Because I don't want to kill people.' He was speaking to a Las Vegas crowd on Wednesday, 5 August. 'We were all set for the biggest attack since World War II, and they called me, and they say, "Please don't do it. Let's talk." And then, they say, "We've never said that."'