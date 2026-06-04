Donald Trump was ridiculed online on Wednesday after he claimed in the Oval Office that a crowd of 25,000 people at his own July 4th event matched, and even surpassed, the size of the audience for Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech in Washington, despite repeatedly referring to King's crowd as 'a million people.'

Read more Trump Blasts Dropping Freedom 250 Artists as 'Overpriced' and 'Boring' in Savage Truth Social Meltdown Trump Blasts Dropping Freedom 250 Artists as 'Overpriced' and 'Boring' in Savage Truth Social Meltdown

For context, the remarks came as Donald Trump briefed reporters on ongoing renovation works in the US capital ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Standing in the Oval Office, he described upgrades to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, a stretch of water that has framed some of the country's most famous public moments, including King's 1963 address during the March on Washington.

Donald Trump, Crowd Sizes And A Jarring Claim

The president drifted from engineering updates to familiar territory: the size of his supporters' gatherings. Gesturing toward the project at the reflecting pool, he invoked King's civil rights-era speech.

'That's where Martin Luther King made his great speech with a million people,' Donald Trump said, according to reporters in the room. He then immediately folded his own record into the story. 'I had the same amount of people... They said he had a million people and I had 25,000 people.'

Trump: That's where Martin Luther King made his great speech with a million people. I had the same amount of people. They said he had a million people and I had 25,000 people. I had more people. pic.twitter.com/uJfqXTYnY1 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

On its face, the sentence simply does not add up. If King had one million attendees and Trump had 25,000, the two figures are not comparable in scale. Trump pushed on regardless.

'If you look at the picture of comparison, the exact same location, the exact same pool... I had more people,' he insisted, returning to a grievance that has shadowed his political life since arguments over his 2017 inauguration crowd.

The backlash was swift and unforgiving. Social media users seized on the numbers, branding the president 'Donnie dumb-a--' and questioning his grip on basic arithmetic. 'Does anyone hear him at all? How is this possible that he can continue in his state of mind?' one incredulous commenter wrote. Another shared a meme of Trump overlaid with the line: 'I may be an idiot, but the real idiots believe everything I say.'

Trump failed his subjects in school, and it's really obvious when he speaks! pic.twitter.com/Er7B5Ax1uj — euroamerican (@postmandingo) June 4, 2026

A third user cut to the broader concern that has trailed Trump's most freewheeling appearances: 'Who is more insane, the demented, delusional, crazy leader or those who allow him to continue being their leader?'

To be clear, crowd estimates for King's I Have a Dream speech have never reached a million. Historians and contemporary accounts place the 1963 March on Washington at roughly 250,000 people along the National Mall.

The president's reference to 'a million' is more in line with the Million Man March of 1995, organised by Louis Farrakhan, which took place more than 30 years after King's assassination. Nothing in Trump's comments confirmed he was consciously blending those events, but the numbers sit closer to that later protest than to the civil rights rally he namechecked.

THAT LITTLE PEANUT IS BURNING. pic.twitter.com/GTH1oA6bg7 — jorge rivera (@Taino0316Jorge) June 4, 2026

None of the figures offered by Trump on Wednesday were backed by evidence during the event, and there was no independent crowd analysis offered alongside his remarks. Without such data, his claim that he 'had more people' than King remains unverified and should be treated with caution.

A Familiar Obsession For Donald Trump

The slip was not entirely new. In April, Donald Trump had already compared his July 4th gathering to King's, saying: 'They said a million people. I had 25,000 people... on July 4th.' Even then, the mismatch between a notional million and 25,000 raised eyebrows among fact-checkers and critics.

What stood out this week was the setting. The president was ostensibly talking about contract work and infrastructure, unglamorous but straightforward business. He praised the contractor's use of 'the latest and greatest filament or material, which is essentially a pool surface, but it's an industrial-grade pool.'

In a moment of levity, he recalled pressing for a brighter look. Trump said he had wanted the reflecting pool 'painted turquoise like in the Bahamas.' According to his retelling, the contractor talked him down.

'He said, 'This is Washington, sir, we can give you turquoise but why don't you try like, we have a colour, it's called American flag blue.' I said, 'That's the colour I like!' He talked me into it very easily,' Trump told reporters, before returning to advertise the job as a triumph of efficiency.

'This is industrial grade, and it's really beautiful,' he said. 'So you're going to have a beautiful pool and you'll have it for July 4th — long before July 4th. Instead of taking three, three-and-a half years, we're taking a week. And instead of spending $301 million, we're spending less than $2 million. I think it's a great business story.'

.@realDonaldTrump You had more people alright! Your sad, pathetic speeches draw a crowd of about 14 PABST drinking, no teeth having red necks. That's it. Like your Military parade last year? This year will be much worse. — The Orange Fuhrer (@TrumpFelon47) June 4, 2026

The numbers on costs and timelines were offered without supporting documentation in the room, and no independent verification was provided at the event. As with his crowd estimates, they cannot be confirmed from the information currently available and should be treated accordingly.

Yet for many watching, it was not the talk of industrial surfaces or patriotic paint that lingered, but the president's determination to cast 25,000 as somehow equivalent to, or greater than, a crowd he repeatedly described as a million. In the long-running saga of Donald Trump and crowd sizes, even basic maths has now become part of the argument.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Donald Trump's reps for comments.