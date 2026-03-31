Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby, the Utah lawman who orchestrated Tyler Robinson's peaceful surrender in the Charlie Kirk assassination case, has abruptly resigned after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Brooksby's departure on 30 March 2026 came after the Washington County commissioners received undisclosed complaints about 'operations at the sheriff's office,' according to Deputy County Attorney Courtney Sinagra, who confirmed the resignation to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The sheriff disagreed with the complaints but chose to step down and retire, Sinagra said. His exit arrives on the same day Robinson's defence team filed a court motion revealing that the ATF could not conclusively link the bullet that killed Kirk to Robinson's rifle, injecting new uncertainty into a capital murder case that has gripped the country since September 2025.

How Brooksby Engineered the 33-Hour Manhunt's Peaceful End

In the hours after Kirk was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 at Utah Valley University in Orem, a manhunt spread across the state. About 33 hours in, Brooksby received a call at his Washington County office from a retired detective he had worked with for many years.

According to Brooksby's own press conference remarks, held in Hurricane, Utah on 17 September 2025, the former colleague's voice was 'kind of shaky.' The retired detective told Brooksby he knew who had killed Kirk and that the suspect's family had contacted him through religious associations.

That suspect was Tyler James Robinson, 22, a Washington County native and electrical apprentice who had no prior criminal record. Brooksby immediately called Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith, who was leading the investigation. 'I'm confident we have the shooter in Washington County. We're working on getting him to come in and surrender at my office,' Brooksby told Smith, who was so surprised he asked the sheriff to repeat himself.

Robinson, Brooksby said, was afraid of being killed by law enforcement or having a SWAT team descend on his parents' home. The sheriff agreed to concessions. 'If at the end of the day we accomplish him surrendering peacefully on his own, I'm going to make some concessions to make that happen,' he said at the press conference. Within the hour, the retired detective drove Robinson and his parents to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, where plainclothes detectives waited.

Robinson arrived unrestrained, sat on a couch with a water bottle, and waited roughly two and a half hours for lead investigators to arrive from Utah County, Brooksby said. 'He was sitting on a very comfortable couch with a water bottle in his hand, and not restrained,' Brooksby told reporters. By about 2 a.m. on 12 September 2025, federal and state investigators transferred Robinson to Utah County to face charges.

The Charges Against Robinson and the Case the Prosecution Built

Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray charged Robinson with aggravated murder and announced the state would seek the death penalty. The formal charging document filed by prosecutors alleges Robinson 'intentionally selected Charlie Kirk' based on his 'belief or perception regarding Charlie Kirk's political expression,' triggering a victim targeting enhancement under Utah law. Additional charges include felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts of witness tampering.

The prosecution's case rests on a chain of incriminating digital evidence. Robinson allegedly left a handwritten note for his roommate and romantic partner saying he had 'the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk' and intended to act on it.

He also sent text messages after the shooting that effectively confirmed what he had done and discussed attempting to retrieve the rifle from where he had concealed it. DNA consistent with Robinson's was found on the rifle's trigger, the cartridge casing, and the towel in which the weapon was wrapped, court documents state. The rifle, a Mauser Model 98 .30-06 bolt-action, had been a gift from Robinson's grandfather.

Robinson is being held without bail. He made his first in-person court appearance in December 2025 and next faces a hearing on 17 April 2026 on whether cameras will be permitted in the courtroom, according to KSL. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for 18 to 21 May 2026 before the defence's motion to delay.

ATF Cannot Conclusively Match Autopsy Bullet to Robinson's Rifle

On 30 March 2026, Robinson's defence team filed a motion in Utah's Fourth District Court seeking to delay the May preliminary hearing by at least six months. The filing, reported by Deseret News and KSL, revealed that an ATF summary report 'indicates that the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson.'

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The defence stated it may offer the ATF firearm analyst's testimony as exculpatory evidence at the preliminary hearing. The prosecution has not announced an intent to introduce the ATF report at that stage. The Washington Times noted that the FBI is still conducting additional ballistics testing, and that the agency's report has been kept private. Forensic ballistics experts note that soft-point rifle rounds can expand and fragment on impact, complicating microscopic comparison of barrel markings.

The defence also disclosed that DNA reports from both the FBI and ATF show multiple DNA profiles on certain items of evidence, requiring consultation with forensic biologists, geneticists, and statisticians to interpret. Prosecutors have already provided approximately 20,000 electronic files, including 61,500 pages of documents, 31 hours of audio, and more than 700 hours of video footage, the motion states, according to TMZ's review of the court filing.

With the ATF bullet finding in dispute, discovery still incomplete, and the sheriff who engineered Robinson's capture now gone from his post, the criminal proceedings around Charlie Kirk's assassination are growing considerably more complicated than they first appeared.