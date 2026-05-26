The Escondido community is grappling with the loss of Kerry Sheron, a 69-year-old US Army veteran who died Sunday following a violent assault outside his home.

Known locally for his residence dubbed the California Trump House, Sheron had been in critical condition since a brutal encounter last Wednesday near the intersection of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street.

In an act of grace that has captured national attention, his widow, Maria Sheron, has responded to the tragedy not with calls for vengeance but with profound empathy.

Speaking through her grief, she revealed her concern for the mother of the man accused of the attack, Thomas Caleb Butler. 'I feel a lot of pain in my heart,' she stated. 'I'm feeling bad for the mother for the guy who does that because he ruined his life.'

The unexpected reaction has added a deeply human dimension to a case that has already attracted national interest because of the victim's military service, outspoken political views, and the well-known home at the centre of the incident.

Army Veteran Succumbs to Injuries After Escondido Attack

Kerry, a longtime Trump supporter, was brutally attacked outside his home in Escondido, California.

The incident, which occurred on May 20, 2026, has left residents of Escondido, California, in shock. Authorities report that the Escondido police responded to the scene to find Sheron suffering from severe injuries following what witnesses described as an unprovoked assault.

A bystander who attempted to intervene and help Sheron was also injured.

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, was identified and apprehended by police a short distance from the property. He currently faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, with prosecutors weighing the potential for upgraded charges following the veteran's death.

BREAKING: 'Trump House' owner Kerry Sheron, 69 year old Army vet, dıes after brutal attack outside Escondido home. He was assaulted May 20 by neighbor Thomas Caleb Butler, 32. Sheron passed Sunday night.



RIP, patriot 🇺🇸. Prayers for wife Maria🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/d3O8HjTnvI — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 25, 2026

A Community Mourns the Loss

In the days following the Trump supporter's death, dozens of friends, neighbours, and supporters gathered outside Sheron's home.

Many waved American flags, while others left flowers and tributes in honour of the veteran. The scene reflected the impact Sheron had on those around him and highlighted the emotional response his death had generated throughout the community.

The timing of his passing also resonated with many residents, as it came during Memorial Day weekend, when Americans traditionally honour military service members and veterans.

🇺🇸 A 69-year-old Army veteran Kerry Sheron was beaten nearly to death outside his home in Escondido, California.



His wife Maria says there’s "no hope" he survives.



His crime? Flying Trump and U.S flags outside his house. pic.twitter.com/I8MNDhVJIK https://t.co/jySgdztwpV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 22, 2026

Maria Sheron's Emotional Response Draws Attention

While many expected anger from the victim's family, Maria Sheron's comments offered a different perspective.

Speaking after her husband's death, she acknowledged the immense pain she was experiencing while also expressing concern for the family of the accused attacker.

Despite her grief, she added that she felt sympathy for the suspect's mother, saying the alleged attack had also devastated another family.

The remarks have resonated widely online because they contrast sharply with the circumstances surrounding the case.

While she condemned what happened to her husband as terrible, her willingness to acknowledge another family's suffering has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the case.

Kerry Sheron Remembered As a Patriot

As tributes continued, neighbours shared memories of the man they knew. Jim Gillie, who lived nearby, described Sheron as someone who strongly believed in freedom of speech.

According to Gillie, political disagreements never defined Sheron's relationships with others. 'Kerry was a Trump supporter, but he was a patriot first,' Gillie said.

He added that when people challenged Sheron's political views, the veteran generally responded by emphasising that everyone was entitled to express their opinions.

The comments have helped paint a broader picture of the man behind the headlines, beyond the political symbols displayed outside his home.

What Happens Next?

The legal case remains ongoing. Following the Army veteran killed in California incident, attention has now turned to whether prosecutors will pursue additional or upgraded charges in light of Sheron's death.

Meanwhile, supporters have launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist the Sheron family as they cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.

For the wider community, the death of Sheron remains a profound community tragedy. Whether the attack was motivated by ideology or other factors, the focus now remains on the life of a man who served his country and whose absence has left a significant void in the lives of those who knew him.