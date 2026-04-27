Charlie Kirk's Chilling 'Assassination Culture' Tweet Resurfaces After Correspondents' Dinner Shooting—Claimed Violence Would Be 'Justified'
Incident at high-profile event reignites discussions on security and political discourse
A social media post by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has resurfaced following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, 25 April 2026. The incident took place at the Washington Hilton, where a suspect attempted to breach a security checkpoint while senior US officials were in attendance.
Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen. According to the US Department of Justice, Allen was carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun and a handgun, when he approached the venue. One law enforcement officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest during the confrontation and is expected to recover.
The event prompted an evacuation of parts of the ballroom as security personnel escorted attendees to safety. Footage shared on social media showed guests taking cover as the situation unfolded. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and have not confirmed whether the suspect acted alone.
Resurfaced Post and Online Reaction
Following the incident, social media users circulated a post written by Kirk in April 2025 in which he warned about what he described as an emerging 'assassination culture' in US politics. In the post, he cited polling claims suggesting that '48 per cent of liberals' believed it would be at least 'somewhat justified' to kill Elon Musk, and '55 per cent' said the same about Donald Trump.
Kirk wrote that 'any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response', and described political tensions as a 'ticking time bomb'. The claims referenced in the post have not been independently verified in the resurfaced discussions.
The post has since been widely shared in the aftermath of the shooting, prompting debate online about political rhetoric and its potential impact. Some commentators have pointed to the language used in the post, while others have cautioned against drawing direct links between online statements and specific acts of violence.
Presence of Family Member at Event
Erika Kirk, his widow, was among those attending the Correspondents' Dinner. Video shared online appeared to show her being escorted from the venue following the incident. In the footage, she can be heard saying she 'just wanted to go home' as security measures were put in place.
Her presence at the event has been noted in coverage of the incident, given the circumstances surrounding her husband's death. She has since taken on a leadership role within Turning Point USA.
Investigation and Motive
Authorities have not released a full account of the suspect's motive. However, officials said Allen had travelled from California prior to the incident. Reports citing law enforcement sources indicate that written materials linked to the suspect are being examined as part of the investigation.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with inquiries, and charges have been filed at the federal level, including assault on a federal officer.
Political Discourse and Event Security
The incident has renewed attention on security arrangements at high-profile political events in the United States. The White House Correspondents' Dinner, attended by journalists, officials and public figures, is one of the most prominent gatherings on the political calendar.
Debate has also continued around the tone of political discourse in the US, particularly on social media platforms. While some commentators have linked the resurfaced post to wider concerns about rhetoric, others have emphasised the importance of distinguishing between speech and individual criminal actions.
As the investigation continues, officials have said further details will be released as they are confirmed.
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