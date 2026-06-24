Older workers are finding themselves in a stronger position in the labour market than many expected. While age discrimination remains a reality, demographic shifts, labour shortages and employer demand for experienced staff are pushing companies to take a fresh look at workers in their 50s and beyond.

The trend does not mean younger workers are being shut out entirely. But as businesses wrestle with retention problems, rising training costs and persistent skills shortages, many are increasingly viewing older applicants as a lower-risk hire. In some sectors, experience is becoming a decisive advantage.

Why Employers Are Looking Beyond Younger Candidates

The growing influence of older workers reflects a demographic shift that has been building for decades.

According to MyPerfectResume, workers aged 55 and older now account for 23.2% of the US workforce, up from around 10% in 1994. Census data have likewise identified older Americans as one of the fastest-growing segments of the labour force.

The Federal Reserve reports that roughly 38 million Americans over the age of 50 are either working or actively seeking work, the highest level of older-worker participation since 1963.

That growth means employers are encountering far more experienced candidates than in previous generations. At the same time, many industries continue to struggle with vacancies, making experience a more valuable commodity than it once was.

Rather than focusing solely on younger hires, businesses are increasingly evaluating which applicants can contribute quickly and remain in roles for longer.

Experience Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

For employers facing hiring challenges, experience offers practical benefits.

Training new employees requires time, money and management resources. Workers who already understand industry practices, workplace systems and customer expectations often require less onboarding and can become productive more quickly.

Experienced employees may also bring professional judgement and institutional knowledge that are difficult to replicate through short-term training. In sectors where mistakes carry financial, operational or regulatory consequences, that experience can be particularly valuable.

For some employers, the calculation is straightforward: a candidate with decades of experience may represent less risk than someone entering the workforce or changing careers.

Stability Matters in a Tight Labour Market

Retention has become another major factor shaping hiring decisions.

High turnover creates costs through recruitment, onboarding and lost productivity. For employers already dealing with labour shortages, keeping workers can be just as important as attracting them.

Older workers are often viewed as more likely to remain in positions for longer periods, particularly in roles offering stable schedules and predictable responsibilities. That perception has helped make them attractive candidates in sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, utilities and public administration.

After years of concerns about employee churn and job-hopping, many employers are placing greater value on workers who can provide continuity and reliability.

Old Assumptions About Technology Are Fading

One of the most persistent stereotypes facing older workers is the belief that they struggle to adapt to new technology. Many employers are becoming less convinced by that argument.

Workers in their 50s and 60s have often spent decades adapting to workplace changes, from paper-based systems and early computers to cloud software, remote working platforms and artificial intelligence tools.

Rather than avoiding change, many have already navigated several waves of technological transformation throughout their careers.

In client-facing industries such as healthcare, financial services and education, experience can also strengthen trust and credibility, qualities that many organisations continue to value.

Financial Pressures Are Extending Careers

The shift is not driven solely by employer demand. Economic realities are also keeping more Americans in the workforce later in life. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, only a relatively small share of private-sector workers have access to traditional pension plans. Combined with longer life expectancy and rising living costs, many workers are choosing or needing to remain employed beyond what previous generations considered retirement age.

As a result, employers are adapting to a workforce that increasingly includes employees in their 50s, 60s and beyond.

At the same time, businesses are balancing different workplace expectations. While younger workers may prioritise flexibility and faster career progression, many older workers seek stability and predictable schedules, making them attractive for roles where continuity is essential.

Age Bias Has Not Disappeared

Despite these shifts, age discrimination remains a challenge for many job seekers over 50.

Concerns about salary expectations, retirement plans and technological skills continue to influence hiring decisions in some workplaces. Yet demographic realities and labour shortages are making it harder for employers to overlook experienced candidates.

Companies are not embracing older workers out of charity. They are responding to workforce shortages, retention challenges and the practical value that experienced employees can bring.

For workers over 50, that does not guarantee opportunity. But it does suggest that experience, reliability and professional judgement are carrying more weight than they did a decade ago, giving many older candidates a stronger position in today's labour market.