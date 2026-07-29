Fields filled with ripe fruit should be a sign of a successful harvest.

Instead, many California farms are reportedly watching crops spoil before they can be picked.

Following widespread immigration enforcement raids, growers say a large share of their workforce has disappeared, leaving farms struggling to keep up with the harvest.

The labour shortage has become so severe that some farmers who once supported tougher immigration policies are now reportedly calling for immigrant workers to return.

The unfolding situation is raising difficult questions about whether the agricultural sector can function without the workforce it has long depended on.

MAGA Farms Struggle as Workers Stay Away

California plays a major role in feeding the United States. The state produces more than one-third of the country's vegetables and around three-quarters of its fruit and nuts.

That makes every harvest season critical, not only for farmers but also for supermarkets and consumers nationwide.

According to reports discussed on the podcast, some farms have seen as much as 70 per cent of their workforce fail to report for work because workers fear immigration raids.

One statement highlighted during the discussion summed up the problem: 'If 70 per cent of your workers don't show up, 70 per cent of your crop doesn't get picked and can go bad within one day.'

Several growers have already described devastating losses.

One farmer said nearly half of his harvest crew failed to appear on the first day, forcing him to leave hundreds of tonnes of fruit unpicked.

He admitted the financial damage could force him and his wife to look for second jobs simply to recover from the losses.

Farmers Say Local Workers Are Not Filling the Gap

For years, critics argued that American workers could replace migrant labour if immigration enforcement became stricter. However, many farmers now say reality looks very different.

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Several growers interviewed during the podcast said finding local workers willing to carry out physically demanding farm work had proved extremely difficult.

One farmer said that after advertising vacancies, several people initially expressed interest, but none accepted the job once they learned what the work involved.

The podcast also referred to historical figures from North Carolina's agricultural sector.

In one season, farms reportedly needed 6,500 workers. Only 268 Americans applied, 245 were hired, 163 arrived for their first day, and just seven completed the entire growing season.

One farmer interviewed offered a simple explanation: 'Finding a legal American here that is going to work as hard as an immigrant is nearly impossible.'

These experiences suggest the labour shortage extends beyond immigration policy and reflects the demanding nature of agricultural work itself.

Rising Costs Leave Farmers Facing Financial Pressure

The labour shortage is not only affecting harvests. It is also placing enormous financial pressure on farming businesses already operating on tight margins.

Without enough workers, fruit and vegetables can spoil before reaching shops, reducing income while production costs continue to rise.

Some growers are investing heavily in legal guest worker programmes such as the H-2A visa system, including building accommodation for seasonal employees. Others say they simply cannot afford the losses caused by repeated labour shortages.

The podcast argued that many farmers who supported stricter immigration enforcement did not expect such immediate economic consequences.

One presenter remarked, 'It turns out racism is expensive,' suggesting that political decisions can carry significant financial costs when industries depend heavily on immigrant labour.

If production continues to decline, consumers may also feel the impact through higher grocery prices and reduced availability of fresh produce.