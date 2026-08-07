The US economy unexpectedly shed 23,000 jobs in July, with newly released government data showing a decline that came in well below analysts' expectations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics published the latest data on August 7, confirming the first month of outright job losses across the nation since February.

July Job Losses Show Weaker US Economy

The news came after hiring had already slowed considerably in June, following an earlier rebound from historically weak job creation seen throughout 2025. It paints a weaker picture of the labour market than previously estimated, especially since the department has now revised its estimated gains downward to just 20,000 roles added in June and 63,000 added in May. These downward revisions to job growth numbers reflect a cooling environment.

While the headline figure shows the overall number of payrolls shrank, the unemployment rate actually ticked down to 4.1 per cent in July. This marks the first time in 2026 the rate has fallen to that specific level.

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Unemployment Rates and US Worker Wage Growth

For context, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 per cent in June after holding steady at 4.3 per cent for three consecutive months. However, some experts attributed the June decline to a reduction in the number of people looking for work rather than a significant increase in hiring.

Regarding compensation, wage growth remained below the June increase in consumer prices. Average hourly earnings for employees on private, nonfarm payrolls rose by two cents to reach £27.88 (£20.73) in July, the bureau reported. Over the last 12 months, wages have increased by 3.2 per cent. This falls short of the 3.5 per cent year-over-year increase in consumer prices recorded in June. The bureau is due to release its Consumer Price Index report on August 12, which will reveal whether workers' paycheques kept up with inflation in July.

Which Sectors Gained and Lost US Jobs?

Local government education took the heaviest blow, with employment falling by 50,000 roles in July after showing little net change over the previous year. Retail trade shed 19,000 positions, while financial activities lost 14,000.

Health care added 22,000 roles, although that was below its average monthly gain of 36,000 over the past year. Employment was little changed in social assistance, construction, manufacturing, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

Private Payroll Data Shows Different Employment Trends

While the bureau jobs report is generally considered the gold standard for labour market data, the ADP National Employment Report released on August 5 offers a look into private-sector hiring trends. The two reports offered different readings on the situation.

ADP data suggested that private US employers actually added 44,000 jobs in July, including 36,000 in education and health services. Hiring also increased in financial activities, professional and business services, information, construction, and manufacturing.

Conversely, the private payroll firm found that hiring declined in leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities, and natural resources and mining. The BLS data showed an overall decline in employment, while ADP private-sector figures pointed to modest hiring in several industries.