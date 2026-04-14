Coachella 2026 delivered music, celebrities, and one unverified moment that sent the internet into meltdown as Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were rumoured to have shared a 'make-out' at a star-packed after-party, leaving Olivia Jade suddenly back in the spotlight.

The buzz began during a headline-grabbing set by Justin Bieber, where celebrities flooded the crowd and livestreams captured a who's who of Hollywood.

The Coachella After-Party

While the performance itself drew massive attention, it was what reportedly happened after that lit the spark. According to multiple unverified online reports, Jenner and Elordi were seen getting close at a Bieber after-party. Some claims even suggested the pair were 'making out' and 'all over each other.'

There is no confirmed footage or clear photographic evidence backing these claims. Still, that did little to slow the speed at which the story spread online. Social media users quickly dissected every available clip and sighting, turning a rumour into a full-blown viral moment.

Connecting the Dots With Earlier Sightings

Fans were quick to connect the dots with earlier sightings of Jenner and Elordi throughout 2026.The pair were reportedly seen in deep conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March. They have also moved in overlapping social circles, often appearing at the same high-profile events.

Connections through mutual friends have only added fuel. Elordi is known to be close with Timothée Chalamet, who is in a relationship with Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner. Their shared presence at awards shows and industry gatherings has made interactions between Elordi and Kendall far from unusual.

Still, the Coachella claims marked the first time rumours escalated into something more intimate, at least in the eyes of fans.

Olivia Jade's On-Off Relationship With Jacob Elordi

The situation becomes more complicated when looking at Elordi's recent history with Olivia Jade. The pair have had an on-and-off relationship since 2021, with reports suggesting they split in October 2025.

However, they were spotted together again in early 2026, fuelling talk that their connection had not fully ended. Sources claimed they remained in contact, often meeting when in the same city and maintaining strong feelings despite distance.

This lingering connection is why Olivia Jade has been pulled into the current frenzy. If the Coachella rumours held any truth, it would mark a new chapter for Elordi and potentially close the door on his long-running link with the influencer.

At the same time, Jenner has reportedly been single following her split from Bad Bunny, adding to the intrigue around her personal life.

No Proof Yet as Rumours Continue

Despite the intensity of the speculation, one key fact remains. There is no verified confirmation that Jenner and Elordi are romantically involved.

No official statements have been issued. No clear images have surfaced. The entire narrative rests on eyewitness claims and online chatter.

Yet the story continues to dominate conversation for a simple reason. Timing, proximity, and celebrity status create the perfect storm for viral rumours.

Coachella itself is known as a hotspot for unexpected celebrity moments, where private interactions quickly become public talking points. Add in high-profile names and existing relationship histories, and speculation becomes almost inevitable.