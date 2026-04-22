The desert may have cooled, but the buzz surrounding Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi is only heating up. While the 2026 Coachella festival delivered its usual star-studded moments, it is the off-stage chemistry between the supermodel and the Wuthering Heights star that continues to dominate headlines.

Following reports that the pair were seen 'all over each other' at an exclusive after-party, insiders now claim the connection may go beyond a festival fling. Sources suggest the duo have been quietly 'hanging out' for months and are in the 'getting to know each other' stage, with some even pointing to Kylie Jenner as the unexpected 'cupid' behind the rumoured romance.

The Two Were Reportedly Seen 'All Over Each Other'

Kendall and Jacob's romance rumours reached a fever pitch following the festival's first weekend, where the 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old Australian actor were seen enjoying Justin Bieber's headline set.

Afterwards, the two were reportedly seen 'all over each other' throughout the night during a Coachella after-party hosted by Justin Bieber, and were also spotted sharing a kiss, the Tribune reported.

DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…Several sources tell Deuxmoi Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were enjoying each other’s company last night at the Bieber after party, making out and “all over each other” 📸@backgrid_usa 🎥X pic.twitter.com/tol9KKgYYm — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) April 12, 2026

While the desert sightings served as a public debut for the pair, the connection apparently dates back further than the April heat. A source close to the stars told People: 'They've been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple of months.'

This timeline suggests the romance began in early February, shortly after Elordi's heavy promotion schedule for the Emerald Fennell-directed Wuthering Heights. The source added, 'They were an item as far back as early February, so it's been a while. It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months; it has really given them time to bond.

Though the romantic element is fresh, Kendall and Jacob are far from strangers. They have moved in the same elite social circles for years, with Jacob previously attending Kendall's birthday celebration back in 2022. More recently, sharp-eyed fans noted the pair engaged in a deep, private conversation at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, an interaction that many now view as the precursor to their Coachella debut.

Kylie Jenner Played 'Cupid'

The burgeoning romance appears to have a surprising catalyst: Kendall's younger sister, Kylie. As reported by Reality Tea, Kylie allegedly played the role of 'Cupid' during the 2026 awards season marathon. With Jacob promoting his role in Frankenstein and Kylie's partner, Timothée Chalamet, on the circuit for Marty Supreme, the trio spent considerable time together at industry events.

Read more Did Kendall Jenner, Jacon Elordi Make Out in 2026 Coachella? Pair Were Allegedly 'All Over Each Other' Did Kendall Jenner, Jacon Elordi Make Out in 2026 Coachella? Pair Were Allegedly 'All Over Each Other'

The same source said, 'Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny, so she was like, girl, get on it, date this guy already.'

They also claimed that Kendall initially hesitated as she 'was not sure if she wanted to keep him in the friend zone or not.'

The source further revealed that the pair's early interaction happened in private settings, one of which is a gathering at Kendall's house, where the two reportedly spent time together with close friends, 'And Kenny found out she just clicked with Jacob... there was chemistry,' the source said.

Kendall is famously known for keeping her private life away from the spotlight, saying she prefers to keep her relationships 'sacred' to avoid the 'messiness' of public scrutiny, a belief that aligns with Jacob's own reputation for privacy. As of now, the romance rumours remain as they are, as the two have yet to confirm anything.