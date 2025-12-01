The enigma of Red-Haired Shanks has long perplexed One Piece enthusiasts. How can a notorious Yonko walk the halls of Mariejois or hold an audience with the Five Elders?

A groundbreaking new theory by YouTuber Mr Morj suggests that Shanks' mysterious affiliation with the Holy Land was never a betrayal, but a calculated infiltration. It appears Shanks became a 'Blade of God' for one singular purpose: to hunt down the elusive Nika fruit.

The Secret Of Elbaf's Royal Treasure

For centuries, the World Government failed to recover the Nika fruit, a failure that seemingly defied logic given their immense resources. The answer may lie in the isolationist nation of Elbaf. The theory posits that the Nika fruit was not lost at sea, but guarded as the hereditary treasure of the Elbaf Royal Family.

The giants' culture is deeply rooted in the worship of the Sun God Nika, making them the perfect custodians for such a power. Rocks D. Xebec himself sought two specific Devil Fruits to defeat Imu, one of which was rumoured to be on Elbaf. This explains why the fruit remained out of the Government's grasp for 800 years; it was protected by the strongest army in the world.

Fulfilling The Pirate King's Dying Command

To understand Shanks' erratic path, one must revisit the execution of Gol D. Roger. The Pirate King left his apprentice with a final, tearful directive that fundamentally altered Shanks' ambition. Originally, Shanks intended to claim the One Piece and become the next Pirate King.

However, Roger's dying wish was for his own son, Ace, to become the successor to Joyboy. Shanks abandoned his personal glory to fulfil his captain's dream. His mission shifted from conquest to locating the essential catalyst for the next Joyboy: the Nika fruit. This resolve explains why, 24 years ago, Shanks told Buggy he had changed his mind about pursuing the One Piece immediately.

A Strategic Alliance Born From A Scar

The catalyst for Shanks' drastic move occurred 15 years ago during a fateful clash with Marshall D. Teach. After receiving his trademark scar from Blackbeard, Shanks realised that searching blindly for the fruit was futile. Blackbeard, a historian in his own right, likely revealed that the World Government possessed the only viable leads on the fruit's location.

Consequently, Shanks made the strategic decision to embrace his Figarland heritage. He joined the God's Knights—specifically as a 'Blade of God'—signing up for a single year to infiltrate the enemy's intelligence network. This was not a change of heart, but a necessary undercover operation to locate the fruit he needed for Roger's son.

The Heist That Changed The World

The timeline of events supports this clandestine mission perfectly. Fourteen years ago, while Shanks was stationed at Elbaf, a World Government agent—possibly the God's Knight Shamrock or Herald—stole the fruit from the giants. This theft likely sparked the incident where Imu claimed Herald made a 'mistake'.

Shanks did not let the prize slip away. One year later, he intercepted the government ship guarding the stolen fruit, famously battling CP9's Who's Who. He successfully retrieved the Nika fruit, intending to deliver it to Ace in accordance with Roger's will. This sequence also clarifies Loki's vendetta; from the giant's perspective, Shanks arrived as a government agent right before their sacred treasure vanished.

Fate Chooses A Different Joyboy

The final piece of the puzzle lies in Windmill Village. Shanks arrived with the fruit, seeking Ace, but fate intervened in the form of a hungry child. Monkey D. Luffy consumed the fruit, a Zoan type known to possess a will of its own.

Shanks realised that the fruit had chosen its own master, overriding Roger's original plan for Ace. Rather than punishing Luffy, Shanks bet his arm on the new era, accepting that the boy was the true successor. This theory elegantly ties together Shanks' secrecy, his relationship with Elbaf, and the ultimate destiny of the One Piece world.