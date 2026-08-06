A video viewed more than 3 million times on X appears to show a Black teenage girl with epilepsy being assaulted in a bedroom by peers she believed were friends, after allegedly being given so much alcohol she blacked out and later had no memory of the attack until the recording emerged online.

A social media account, @SeeRacists, published the footage, which has rapidly spread across the platform. The original post alleged the group invited the girl over knowing about her epilepsy and mental health issues, and used alcohol to incapacitate her before the attack took place.

Viral Video Footage Reveals Sustained Attack

The recording shows the victim lying on a bed, appearing visibly intoxicated as several individuals surround her. Before the physical violence begins, a brief exchange is heard between the group.

One individual is heard asking what another plans to do, prompting the response that she is going to kill her. Another voice then asks where they can hide the body, telling the victim to leave the house or be dragged out.

The footage then shows a sustained assault. The teenager is beaten while she screams, with several individuals joining in. At one point, a comforter is thrown over her as the attack continues. The video shows one person bodyslamming the girl several times, while another appears to place a hand over her face.

Because the victim was reportedly unconscious and suffered memory loss regarding that night, she was initially unable to pursue legal recourse. The emergence of the video now serves as a key piece of evidence documenting what unfolded, and raises questions about how the recording became public.

🚨 “Friends” allegedly got a Black girl with epilepsy so drunk she blacked out — they brutally beat her and threatened to kill her.



According to the victim, the girls invited her over knowing she had epilepsy and mental health issues.



They got her extremely drunk until she… pic.twitter.com/pn69B5T3VB — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) August 6, 2026

Accountability Demanded for Assault on Black Teen With Epilepsy

Social media users have widely circulated the unverified identities of the alleged attackers, naming Rylee Blackwell, Daphne Ordiway and Borkelyn Morence. Authorities have not publicly confirmed these names or announced any formal charges connected to the incident.

The investigation appears to be in its early stages, with law enforcement yet to issue an official statement verifying the location of the incident or the jurisdiction handling the case.

The online reaction has been critical, with many viewers expressing anger over the assault.

User @dijoni stated: 'This video makes me so fucking angry. These people are evil.' Another user, @_FucknBossChick, questioned the origin of the leak, adding: 'This made me sick to my stomach. I am just so so so happy she's alive. Hopefully This is enough to press charges. I'm just a bit confused though. Did they release this video themselves even though it makes them look terrible as hell??'

Not all commentary focused only on the physical violence. Some users debated the racial dynamics and motivations behind the incident. User @GotkicksTj70781 commented on the video, noting: 'Every time there's only one black person hanging out with all white people, something bad always happens.'

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By contrast, user @JMill6919 questioned the assertion that the victim was forced to drink, arguing: 'Got her drunk? Ok, the video is horrible but 'got her drunk' is ridiculous unless you can prove they held her down and forced alcohol down her throat.'

As social media users continue to call for legal action and urge authorities to intervene, any formal case is likely to depend on whether investigators can authenticate the footage, establish where it was filmed and identify those involved.