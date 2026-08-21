Greg Medina, who works to serve the homeless, thought he was simply winding down after a long week. Instead, the 48-year-old was left with a concussion after two people attacked him while he was sitting in a jacuzzi at the Creekside Village apartments in San Bernardino, California.

Police are now searching for the two suspects. The assault was captured on video and appears to have happened without warning.

Medina said he had been listening to a class through earbuds when the pair approached. He did not pay much attention to them because he had no reason to believe they posed a threat.

'I was listening to the class in earbuds and normally I don't do that, but this day I decided to, and felt a sharp kick behind my head,' he recalled. 'I saw the kids off in the distance, didn't really pay much attention to them.'

The footage shows one suspect walking towards Medina before delivering a forceful kick to the back of his head. The other suspect then appears to take Medina's mobile phone, which had been left on the concrete beside the jacuzzi.

Stolen Phone Helps Lead Police To Suspects

Medina said the attack left him fearing what could have happened had he lost consciousness in the water.

'I could have lost consciousness or I could have been hurt a lot worse and drowned,' he said.

After the pair fled, Medina managed to track his phone to a nearby apartment complex. He contacted police and provided the location. However, the signal was not precise enough to identify the exact flat.

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'Being that it's a nice-sized complex with about 30 or 40 units, they couldn't track it down to a single unit,' he said.

Medina said he did not get a clear look at either suspect. He believes they may be teenagers or young adults.

The incident took place at Creekside Village, a residential complex in San Bernardino. County records show the development has previously been subject to local housing and regulatory oversight.

Police are examining the video as they work to identify the pair.

Chef Returns To Work Despite Concussion

The attack came after an exhausting week for Medina, who works as a chef serving people experiencing homelessness through Lutheran Social Services.

After the attack, he went to an emergency department and was diagnosed with a concussion. Yet he said he could afford to take only one day away from work.

Medina is also the sole provider for his 12-year-old daughter. He has since cancelled his phone service.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate and said the suspects could face felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Medina is particularly concerned about who else could become a target.

'If they're willing to do that to me, as a 48-year-old grown man, what are they going to do with a senior citizen that's in there?' he asked. 'What are they going to do with someone that's in a wheelchair?'

Despite what happened, Medina said he doesn't want revenge.

'I don't hate them... I forgive them,' he said. 'I don't wish any bad on anybody. However, I do feel that they need to be held accountable, especially the parents.'

San Bernardino police are asking anyone who recognises either suspect, or has information about the attack, to come forward.