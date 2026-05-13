The ongoing criminal case surrounding singer-songwriter d4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has ignited intense online speculation particularly over one haunting concert audio clip many fans now believe carried a far darker meaning than originally understood.

At the centre of the controversy is 'Invisible String Theory (Interlude)', a spoken-word track featured on d4vd's 2025 album Withered. The eerie monologue opens with the voice of a young girl speaking emotionally about love, fate, and eternal connection. One line in particular has become the subject of widespread discussion online:

'I loved you before I existed, and I'll love you even when I die... so don't leave me, please'.

Before the allegations against the artist surfaced, the interlude was largely interpreted as an artistic and romantic introduction to the album's themes.

During the Withered tour, the recording reportedly played in complete darkness moments before d4vd appeared on stage, creating a cinematic atmosphere for concert audiences. Now, many listeners are revisiting the track under an entirely different lens.

Why Fans Believe The Voice Belonged To Celeste Rivas

Speculation intensified after prosecutors alleged that 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was killed on 23 April 2025, only two days before Withered was officially released.

The timeline immediately raised questions among fans and internet investigators who began comparing details from the case to lyrics and unreleased recordings associated with the artist. Online communities quickly theorised that the voice featured in Invisible String Theory (Interlude) may have belonged to Celeste herself.

Read more Celeste Rivas Theory Explodes as Viral Claim Suggests D4vd May Have Searched for Another 'Celeste' Celeste Rivas Theory Explodes as Viral Claim Suggests D4vd May Have Searched for Another 'Celeste'

Critics argued that d4vd allegedly continued using the voice of his victim proclaiming eternal love during major concerts for months after her death. The national tour was only halted in mid-September 2025, when the vehicle containing her remains was discovered.

Some users also pointed toward leaked songs allegedly referencing a girl named 'Celeste', fuelling claims that d4vd's music catalogue may have documented a secret relationship.

The disturbing theory spread rapidly across social media platforms, where clips from concerts resurfaced alongside screenshots of legal filings and fan-made timeline breakdowns.

For many observers, the emotional tone of the monologue became impossible to separate from the allegations surrounding the artist.

The Evidence Prosecutors Are Actually Using

Despite widespread internet speculation, prosecutors have not publicly confirmed that the voice in the interlude belongs to Celeste Rivas Hernandez. More importantly, the audio itself has not been introduced as core forensic evidence in the murder case.

Instead, authorities are reportedly focusing on physical and digital evidence gathered during the investigation. According to court filings and investigative reports, prosecutors are relying on DNA samples, blood evidence, electronic communications, and financial records allegedly connected to the victim's disappearance and death.

Investigators also claim they uncovered text messages documenting inappropriate contact, as well as purchases of chainsaws and body bags allegedly made under false aliases shortly after Celeste disappeared.

Meanwhile, Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team continues to deny every allegation, insisting that the singer is innocent and that upcoming court proceedings will disprove the prosecution's claims.

Concert Intro Turns Disturbing

Whether the voice in Invisible String Theory actually belonged to Celeste Rivas Hernandez remains unconfirmed. Still, the timing of the album's release and the chilling lyrics have transformed what was once viewed as a romantic artistic statement into one of the most unsettling aspects of the case in the eyes of the public.