Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, has faced another round of allegations. According to a new report, the officer deployed inexperienced detectives to Guthrie's home when the 84-year-old was reported missing on 1 February 2026.

Nanos, who has been questioned for his procedural incompetence and leadership, is at the centre of another heated debate. His decisions in the critical early hours of the case are now being called into question by those close to the inquiry, who felt that his management of the crime scene may have compromised the integrity of the operation.

Fresh Allegations Challenge Nanos Alleged Use of Inexperienced Officers

Sheriff Chris Nanos is currently confronting a wave of new accusations about the personnel authorised to handle the Guthrie scene. Sources indicate that rather than utilising seasoned investigators, the department allegedly deployed 'not tenured homicide detectives' to lead the initial processing of evidence.

A law enforcement insider who spoke anonymously to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin shared details about how Nanos handled Nancy Guthrie's case. The Sheriff allegedly sent 'not tenured' detectives as first responders to the case.

'The people who were there on the scene were not tenured homicide detectives. They didn't have a lot of experience in homicide at that point to include the supervisor who, from my understanding, never investigated a homicide before being installed as the supervisor to the homicide unit,' the insider said.

Entin clarified that the supervisor who first responded to Guthrie's case had not investigated a homicide, and the tipster confirmed, saying, 'Correct.' When the journalist asked how Nanos made it possible, the insider implied it was due to connections.

'You have decisions made by people that will install friends and people that can do stuff for them, opposed to people that are there under merit and can do the job correctly,' the insider claimed.

This decision has sparked outrage among experts who argue that the first few hours are the most vital in any kidnapping or homicide investigation. The presence of inexperienced staff at such a sensitive location raises concerns about potential contamination of evidence and missed leads.

Dr Richard Carmona, a former Pima County Sheriff's deputy, previously claimed that the scene was 'corrupted.' A pizza delivery driver walked across Guthrie's lawn up to the front door and the deputies did not do anything, which may have reflected their lack of experience and expertise.

The supervisor who first responded to Nancy Guthrie's house had never investigated a homicide, according to an insider close to the investigation.



The full interview airs tonight on @NewsNation at 10pmET. pic.twitter.com/qRLLIib7zh — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 2, 2026

Leadership Crisis Blamed for Stalled Search and Procedural Failures

The Guthrie case has become a lightning rod for broader criticisms of Nanos's leadership style and his department's overall readiness. Detractors point to a lack of clear communication and a fractured chain of command that has reportedly slowed the search's momentum.

This perceived poor leadership is not just a political talking point; it has had a tangible, negative effect on the pursuit of justice for Nancy Guthrie. Carmona also claimed that many do not want to work with Nano 'because he's not a good leader.' Carmona, who was not involved in the case, was convinced that Nano's own issues had affected Guthrie's case because 'it distracts from all of the attention being on the mission.'

The Pima County Deputy Organization (PCDO), which represents over 300 deputies in the Pima County Sheriff's Department, has reportedly voted unanimously to express no confidence in Nanos and to call for his resignation. According to them, he misrepresented himself by lying about his 'prior disciplinary history' while employed in El Paso.

As the search stalls, the public outcry for an independent review of the Sheriff's actions continues to grow. Many believe that the mismanagement of the case is a systemic issue that extends beyond a single investigation. Until a more transparent approach is adopted, the department remains under a cloud of doubt regarding its ability to protect the residents of Pima County.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case: Former Prosecutor Claims Missing Mum's Kidnapper Is A 'Frequent Flyer' Nancy Guthrie Case: Former Prosecutor Claims Missing Mum's Kidnapper Is A 'Frequent Flyer'

Second Ransom Note Offers Tragic Apology

The narrative of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance took a devastating turn with the discovery of a second ransom note, which reportedly differs significantly in tone from the first. The second ransom note was described as an apology letter rather than a list of demands.

In a harrowing passage, a report claimed that the abductors told Savannah Guthrie and her siblings that their mum Nancy had 'gone to be with God,' suggesting a fatal conclusion to the abduction. According to the report, the kidnappers did not expect Nancy's heart condition to be serious.

The report remains unverified and the search for Guthrie continues. However, Savannah recently announced that she's going back to work on 6 April.