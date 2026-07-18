Tom Brady and Logan Paul took their feud from online barbs to a live stage in New York on Friday, when the former NFL quarterback slapped the WWE star during a Fanatics Fest appearance that quickly turned awkward, noisy and very public.

Brady later called Paul a 'dork,' while Paul said the confrontation began after he had been teasing Brady about a flag football loss.

Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest 😭 pic.twitter.com/w7N6WwHnCz — Fanatics (@Fanatics) July 17, 2026

Feud Turns Physical At Fanatics Fest

The bad blood had been building for months before the moment at Fanatics Fest in New York, where Brady and Paul had already been trading digs over football, wrestling and who exactly counts as a serious athlete.

The exchange grew out of earlier run-ins at Fanatics events, including a flag football contest in which Brady mocked Paul's sporting claims and Paul hit back with his own line in posturing.

By the time the pair appeared together on stage, the tone was already sharp. Video shared by Fanatics and covered by several outlets showed Brady and Paul facing off as words were exchanged, before Brady reached out and struck Paul, with New York Knicks centre Karl-Anthony Towns moving in almost immediately to separate them.

Whether the contact was a full slap or a glancing hit is still being debated in some coverage, but the clip clearly shows a physical moment, and that is not nothing.

I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd https://t.co/asiJrmYr3j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 17, 2026

Paul later posted on X that the row happened because he was 'roasting Tom for beating him in flag football,' adding that Brady 'tried to smack me??' and calling it a 'Horrible example for the kids.'

Brady's own response was shorter and, frankly, more on-brand, with the former quarterback writing 'Dork' after the clip spread online.

How The Brady-Paul Row Started

The news came after months of public needle between the two men, with Brady repeatedly challenging Paul's claim that his WWE background puts him on the same athletic level as professional football players.

That argument has become the spine of the feud, and it is a rather daft one at first glance, but that is exactly why it has kept rolling, because neither side seems willing to let the other have the last word.

Brady has also been open about wanting some kind of WWE invitation, saying on Cody Rhodes' podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About? that he had been waiting for WWE president Nick Khan to come up with a storyline that would get him involved.

He added that, having retired from football, he still felt he could 'showcase that I'm a little bit of an athlete.' That sort of comment practically dares the internet to light up.

Paul, meanwhile, has used the feud to lean into his own brand of loud, self-aware bravado. Reports from Friday noted that he has been sidelined with a torn tricep and that surgery was expected to keep him out for up to six months.

Even so, the injury did not stop him from feeding the social-media machine with his version of events after the stage clash, which is exactly the sort of mad little cycle these two have helped create.

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Why The Rivalry Is Not Going Away Yet

The bigger question is whether this was just another viral stunt or the start of something WWE could actually use. Fanatics Fest is built for this sort of blurred line between sport, entertainment and internet theatre, and the Brady-Paul flashpoint fit that setting almost too neatly.

Towns stepping in gave the moment a splash of genuine tension, but the fact the footage was immediately packaged, posted and traded across platforms suggests both men know exactly how this game works.

Brady's interest in WWE, first aired publicly only days before the slap, now hangs over the whole affair.

Paul already has a track record inside the company, having built a profile as one of its more visible crossover acts, and that gives the feud a familiar shape, part sporting grudge, part performance, part content loop that refuses to die. The only real certainty is that neither man seems in any hurry to cool it down.