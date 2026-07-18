A man claiming to be a 'time traveller' from 2045 has sparked fresh debate online after asserting that alien contact in 2028 will reveal extraterrestrials are not from outer space, a claim he made during a filmed polygraph test shared on YouTube.

The individual, identified as Adam Archon, appeared in footage published by ApexTV, where he delivered a series of future predictions while connected to a lie detector that purportedly indicated he was telling the truth.

Archon first surfaced in 2023 with similar claims about travelling back in time, presenting himself as a visitor from two decades ahead. His latest appearance revisits those assertions with added detail, tying them to a timeline that places first public alien contact in August 2028, alongside sweeping changes to technology, governance and daily life.

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Alien Contact 2028 Claim Raises Questions

Archon's most striking claim centres on alien contact in 2028, which he says will confirm long-held suspicions within governments before becoming public knowledge. According to his account, authorities were already aware of non-human entities prior to that date but chose to keep the information classified.

'It is true that aliens did land on Earth in August 2028,' he said in the video. 'In fact, we have known of the existence of aliens before 2028, but it isn't until 2028 that it becomes public knowledge.'

Archon insists these beings are 'not from outer space,' though he declines to elaborate, citing the risk of creating a 'paradox.' That detail, vague as it is, has fuelled speculation online about alternative origins, from parallel dimensions to undisclosed terrestrial phenomena, none of which he substantiates.

The polygraph element has been central to the video's appeal. The device, shown monitoring his heart rate during questioning, reportedly registered no deception. Still, polygraphs are widely disputed as reliable evidence, something viewers were quick to point out. One commenter wrote, 'If the guy is insane and believes his lies then the lie detector won't detect that he's lying.' Another added, 'I want a lie detector for the lie detector.'

Time Traveller Prediction Extends Beyond Aliens

Archon describes a future where humans are routinely implanted with microchips, a system he says will underpin everything from payments to identification by 2045. He claims to have such a device, referred to as 'The One,' embedded in his own hand.

'When a chip is put into your hand... it is a foreign object,' he said, describing swelling that he claims later subsided. The concept echoes real-world developments such as Elon Musk's Neuralink project, which aims to develop implantable brain-computer interfaces for medical use.

Whether that trajectory leads to mass adoption remains uncertain, though the comparison has not gone unnoticed.

Archon suggests that nation states will dissolve into a single global system divided into seven regions, governed largely by artificial intelligence. According to him, a group of ten individuals would oversee the AI's decision-making, ensuring its 'morality.'

He also claims cash will disappear entirely, replaced by chip-based transactions. It is a familiar idea, albeit pushed to its most extreme conclusion. Contactless payments and digital wallets are already widespread, but a fully cashless, chip-dependent society remains hypothetical.

Then there is the part that sounds, frankly, like something out of Jurassic Park. Archon says future generations will visit 'dinosaur zoos' housing recreated prehistoric creatures, accessible through what he describes as advanced transport resembling 'modern UFOs.' He further claims people will be able to travel to past events, though he offers no mechanism beyond that comparison.

Online Reaction And Credibility Debate

The video has drawn attention largely because of its presentation rather than its evidence. ApexTV, the channel behind the interview, is known for featuring extraordinary claims, often without independent verification.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the statements made in the footage, and no supporting documentation or scientific backing is provided.

Online reaction has leaned heavily towards scepticism. Several viewers questioned the consistency of Archon's responses, noting he appeared to answer 'yes' to nearly every question posed during the polygraph test. Others pointed out that belief alone can affect polygraph readings, undermining the premise that passing such a test equates to truth.

Still, the video continues to circulate across platforms, tapping into enduring public fascination with extraterrestrial life, future technology and the idea that governments might be withholding information.

It is the kind of claim that thrives in the absence of proof, provocative enough to spread, thin enough to resist being pinned down. And perhaps that is the point, or perhaps it is just another entry in a long line of internet curiosities that blur the boundary between speculation and belief.