A fresh photograph and a new witness account have drawn renewed attention to the disappearance of retired US Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, who went missing from Albuquerque on 27 February, days after President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to begin releasing records related to unidentified aerial phenomena and UFOs. Authorities continue to treat the case as an active missing-person investigation involving local and federal agencies.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has led the inquiry since McCasland was first reported missing, with the FBI later assisting. His wife told emergency dispatchers she believed he may have 'planned not to be found', according to audio cited by US media. Investigators have said McCasland left his home on foot and did not take his phone, wallet or other personal items.

Officials have also asked residents near Quail Run Court NE to provide any security camera footage from the morning of 27 February and the hours that followed. No cause or explanation for his disappearance has been confirmed by authorities.

Last Known Sighting Captured in FOIA Image

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The latest development centres on a photograph obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request and published by journalist Lauren Conlin. The image shows McCasland leaving a sporting goods store in New Mexico on 26 February, the day before he disappeared, carrying a white bag and a smaller item.

First Aid kit pic.twitter.com/pay72bh4nC — Phil Foss (@TyoToys) June 12, 2026

Conlin said the image represents the last confirmed sighting of McCasland before his disappearance. She also suggested the bag may have contained a store pickup order rather than a retail purchase, noting that the retailer offers in-store collection services.

BREAKING: This is the last known and verified image of retired Air Force Major General Neil McCasland, captured the day before he vanished (photo taken Thursday, February 26, 2026).



The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office provided me with this photo after part of my FOIA request… pic.twitter.com/ZLgp58D3TD — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) June 12, 2026

The photograph helps narrow the timeline to less than 24 hours before McCasland was last seen at his residence, according to law enforcement accounts.

Online commentary has focused on a smaller object visible in his hand, though authorities have not commented on its relevance and there is no official confirmation of what he was carrying.

Family Account and Early Investigation Details

According to dispatch audio cited by multiple outlets, McCasland's wife, Susan Wilkerson, told emergency services that he had left behind his phone and changed clothes before disappearing.

In the same call, she reportedly said he had 'planned not to be found.'

The sheriff's office has not publicly confirmed any conclusion regarding intent or circumstances. Officials have said the case remains classified as a missing-person and Silver Alert investigation, with no confirmed evidence of criminal involvement.

CNN has reported that surveillance cameras cover both ends of McCasland's street, though it is not clear what footage investigators have recovered as part of their review.

UFO Disclosure Timeline Fuels Online Speculation

Public attention around the case has increased due to its timing alongside broader US government disclosure plans.

On 19 February, President Donald Trump announced that federal agencies would begin identifying and releasing records related to UFOs, unidentified aerial phenomena and potential non-human intelligence-related material.

Trump releases THIRD bombshell tranche of UFO files revealing shape-shifting orbs over the US and CIA reports hidden for decades https://t.co/xBCexq23PU — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 12, 2026

McCasland disappeared eight days later.

That sequence has contributed to online speculation, particularly given McCasland's senior military background and previous roles connected to Air Force research facilities at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, long associated with defence and aerospace programmes.

A witness cited in reporting has claimed McCasland's name may appear in materials linked to future government disclosures and suggested he held a high-level security clearance. These claims have not been independently verified, and authorities have not indicated any connection between his disappearance and federal disclosure efforts.

Investigation Continues With No Conclusions

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has said McCasland was last seen around 11am on 27 February in the Quail Run Court NE area. The FBI's involvement reflects the scale of the search effort, although officials have not said the case is being treated as criminal.

Investigators continue to review video footage, witness statements and other leads. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

At this stage, key questions remain unresolved, including whether McCasland left voluntarily, became disoriented, or encountered other circumstances that have not yet been established by investigators.

For now, the case rests on a limited set of confirmed facts: a final photograph, a missing-person report, a family account suggesting intent to disappear, and an ongoing search effort that has drawn wider public attention due to its overlap with government UFO disclosure discussions.