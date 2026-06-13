The New York Knicks stand on the brink of a third NBA championship — their first since the glory days of the 1970s, when Phil Jackson was part of a title-winning squad that defined the franchise's golden era.

More than five decades after the Knicks captured their last NBA championship, Phil Jackson's words still capture the mindset that drove that 1973 team. Speaking after the Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1973 NBA Finals, he told The New York Times: 'We just knew all year that we would win.'

'We won by beating the three best other teams, Baltimore, Boston, and the Lakers. That just makes it more satisfying,' he added.

Jackson, a two-time NBA champion as a player with New York, was part of both the 1970 and 1973 title-winning teams. Of the two, however, it was the 1973 triumph that carried greater significance for the 6-foot-8 forward, who had grown into a more meaningful role within a veteran, disciplined roster.

Now, with the Knicks once again closing in on championship glory after more than 50 years of waiting, the belief that defined that 1973 squad feels newly relevant.

Why the 1973 NBA Title Was Sweeter for Jackson

Of the two NBA rings he had under his belt, it was the 1973 championship that Jackson treasured the most. In the 1970 run, he was hardly given playing time, as he came off the bench. The main men at the time were Willis Reed, Dave DeBusschere, Dick Barnett, Walt Frazier, and Bill Bradley.

However, it was a different story in 1973. DeBusschere and Barnett were hardly factors, leaving it up to Bradley, Reed, and Frazier to pick up the slack. It was an opportunity for Jackson to step up, and the Montana native did not disappoint.

Jackson was one of the defensive anchors of that squad, a contribution that blended neatly with the team system. Critics pointed to defence as the key to the Knicks' success rather than their offence.

The 1973 Finals Revisited

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The Knicks opened the 1973 NBA Finals with a narrow 115-112 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, that setback quickly faded as New York responded with four consecutive victories to secure the franchise's second NBA championship.

The turnaround was consistent with a team built on maturity, intelligence, and unselfish cohesion. More than anything, it was their composure under pressure that defined the run.

Rather than be shaken by the Game 1 loss, the Knicks settled into their rhythm and gradually wore down a Lakers team featuring Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Gail Goodrich.

By Game 5, New York was on the verge of the title. Although the final score showed a 102-93 victory, the contest itself was far more competitive than the margin suggested, with both teams engaged in a physical, back-and-forth battle.

Defence ultimately made the difference. The Knicks closed out the series 4-1, sealing a championship that remains one of the defining achievements in franchise history.

Can the 2025-26 Knicks Replicate?

More than 50 years after their last championship, the Knicks once again find themselves in a position to end the longest title drought in franchise history.

Led by Jalen Brunson, New York has leaned on a core built around balance rather than dominance. Alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, and Josh Hart, the Knicks have carved out wins through defence, physicality, and execution in close games rather than offensive explosiveness.

That identity is what makes the comparison to 1973 more than just historical nostalgia. The Knicks of that era were not defined by star power alone, but by structure, discipline, and the ability to control tempo against elite opposition.

This season's team has shown similar traits at key moments: winning away from home, responding to setbacks without spiralling, and staying competitive in tight fourth quarters. Those are not guarantees of a championship run, but they are the characteristics of teams that survive deep into the playoffs.

A betting line or a single series does not define the comparison. What matters is whether this group continues to respond to pressure in the same way the 1973 team did — by reducing mistakes, tightening defence and forcing opponents into uncomfortable possessions.

That is where Phil Jackson's words begin to feel relevant again. 'We just knew all year that we would win' was not a prediction — it was the outcome of a team that played long enough in its own identity that doubt disappeared.

The question for this Knicks team is whether they are reaching that same point or still building toward it.