A pastor closely associated with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has renewed scrutiny of his ties to the Trump administration after openly arguing that women should not vote as individuals during a nationally broadcast interview.

Doug Wilson, a pastor based in Moscow, Idaho, made the remarks during an appearance on NPR's 'Newsmakers' with Leila Fadel. While Wilson has long advocated what he calls 'household voting,' the interview drew fresh attention because of his relationship with Hegseth, who invited him to preach at the Pentagon earlier this year and has publicly aligned himself with Wilson's denomination.

The exchange quickly spread online, prompting criticism of Wilson's views and renewed questions about his influence within circles close to one of the administration's most senior officials.

Wilson Defends Household Voting

During the interview, Fadel asked Wilson about his longstanding support for repealing women's voting rights under the 19th Amendment.

'You've called for repealing women's right to vote, which is protected by the 19th Amendment. Why?' she asked.

'Why? Because it's a good idea,' Wilson replied with a laugh.

Q: You've called for repealing women's right to vote, which is protected by the 19th Amendment. Why?



Pete Hegseth's Pastor, Doug Wilson: Because it's a good idea. A lot of women wouldn't agree. I don't want women voting as individuals pic.twitter.com/gQl3EKQeBb — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 9, 2026

When Fadel observed that many women would disagree, Wilson insisted the issue was not about biological sex.

'This is not an XX/XY chromosome issue,' he said before clarifying his position. 'I don't want women voting as individuals.'

Wilson later explained that he supports what he calls 'household voting,' under which the head of a household would cast a single ballot representing the family. He added that women leading their own households would still be able to vote under that system.

Such a model would depart from the current constitutional framework established by the 19th Amendment, which prohibits denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.

Hegseth Ties Renew Focus

Wilson's comments attracted heightened attention because of his connection to Hegseth.

In February, the defence secretary invited Wilson to deliver a sermon during a monthly Christian worship service at the Pentagon, drawing scrutiny over the role of Christian nationalist figures within senior government circles.

Hegseth has also publicly identified with Wilson's denomination, the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches.

Wilson has previously faced criticism for defending aspects of American slavery, arguing that homosexual conduct should be criminalised and promoting patriarchal views on family and political authority.

That broader record has made his relationship with Hegseth a recurring subject of public debate as the defence secretary has expanded the visibility of religious events inside the Pentagon.

Criticism Spreads Online

Wilson's NPR interview quickly circulated across social media, where critics condemned both his comments and Hegseth's association with him.

One widely shared post described Wilson as 'a disgrace,' while another called his remarks 'literally treasonous.' Others focused on Hegseth's personal life.

@SecWar has 7 children with 3 wives. In fact he made a baby with his 2nd wife while married to his 3rd. The man's a former Fox Entertainer pic.twitter.com/sFnRM1Fku1 — Stephanie Daigle (@sumiedaigle) July 9, 2026

One X user wrote: '@SecWar has 7 children with 3 wives. In fact, he made a baby with his 2nd wife while married to his 3rd.' The post highlighted what critics viewed as a contradiction between Wilson's advocacy of traditional family structures and Hegseth's own marital history.

Other users questioned why Wilson had been given a national platform, while others argued that women's voting rights were settled constitutional law.

Broader Political Debate

Wilson's comments also arrive amid broader scrutiny of Christian nationalist ideas gaining greater visibility in American public life.

NPR noted that Wilson has attracted increasing national attention not only because of his views but also because of his proximity to influential political figures.

His appearances at Pentagon-sponsored religious events have become part of a wider debate over the relationship between religion and government under the Trump administration.

Critics argue that elevating figures who advocate rolling back long-established constitutional protections risks legitimising ideas that have traditionally remained on the political fringe. Supporters, meanwhile, contend that Wilson is expressing sincerely held religious beliefs that should remain part of public debate.

Questions Beyond the Interview

Wilson's remarks have once again placed his relationship with Hegseth under renewed scrutiny, transforming what might otherwise have remained a controversial interview into a broader political story.

The debate now extends beyond one pastor's views on women's voting rights. It also centres on the influence of ideological allies who enjoy access to senior government officials, and whether those relationships are helping move once-fringe ideas closer to the centre of public discussion.