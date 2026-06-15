Former pastor John Pavlovitz has claimed that MAGA-aligned evangelical Christianity has been reshaped into a political movement that bears little resemblance to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

In an interview, he argued that American white evangelical culture has gradually replaced compassion, empathy, and spiritual humility with fear-based messaging, political loyalty, and authoritarian thinking linked to the Trump era.

He described what he calls a Jesus-less form of Christianity, where faith has been absorbed into partisan identity rather than religious practice. His comments have reignited debate over how politics and religion have become intertwined in the United States.

MAGA Christianity Shifting From Faith To Political Identity

Pavlovitz said that what is often described as evangelical Christianity in the MAGA era has moved far beyond traditional faith structures. Instead of focusing on spiritual teachings, he argued that the movement has become closely aligned with political identity and loyalty.

He claimed that many believers now view Christianity through a partisan lens, where religious belief is tied to support for specific political figures and policies. According to him, this shift has resulted in a system where Jesus is referenced, but his teachings are often secondary to political messaging.

Pavlovitz said the most visible change is the rise of what he calls a fear-driven culture, where followers are encouraged to see political opponents and minority groups as threats rather than neighbours.

The former pastor argued that authoritarian thinking plays a central role in shaping modern evangelical behaviour. He said many believers are drawn to strong leadership structures and simplified moral narratives that reduce complex issues into clear binaries of right and wrong.

He also suggested that many Christians are encouraged to consume selective interpretations of scripture rather than engage deeply with biblical texts. This, he claimed, allows political messaging to be layered onto religious language without scrutiny.

According to Pavlovitz, fear is the engine of this system. He said that fear of cultural change, social diversity, and moral decline is repeatedly used to reinforce loyalty and obedience within the movement.

Prosperity Gospel And Megachurch Culture

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Pavlovitz linked modern evangelicalism to the rise of megachurch culture and prosperity theology, which he said has blurred the line between religion and consumerism.

He argued that large churches often function more like entertainment venues or corporate spaces than traditional religious communities. In his view, this environment encourages believers to associate faith with personal success and material reward.

He also criticised the prosperity gospel, saying it promotes the idea that financial blessing is linked to religious devotion. He described this as a distortion of early Christian teachings, which he said were centred on shared resources and community care rather than wealth accumulation.

Jesus' Teachings Replaced By Political Loyalty And Cultural Division

Pavlovitz claimed that the core teachings of Jesus, such as caring for the poor, welcoming outsiders, and promoting empathy, have been increasingly sidelined in favour of political messaging.

He said modern evangelical discourse often avoids direct reference to Jesus' teachings, instead relying on broader religious language that can be adapted to political narratives.

According to him, this has resulted in a version of Christianity that prioritises cultural division over compassion, with religious identity increasingly used to justify political positions.

He added that this shift has created deep tensions within American Christianity, particularly between those who view faith as a personal spiritual practice and those who see it as a political identity.