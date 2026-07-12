A huge two-tiered UFO seen hovering beside a nuclear weapons facility in Texas in 2015 has emerged in what officials are calling the 'clearest images yet' of unexplained aerial activity, according to new Pentagon files released this week in Washington under a Donald Trump executive order.

The US government quietly uploaded the latest batch of so‑called 'space files' to a public website, part of a slow, often grudging disclosure process that has been running for months. This instalment contains 40 newly released UFO‑related records, including 14 documents, 19 videos, three still images and four audio recordings, drawn from across the US national security apparatus, including the Energy Department, Pentagon, CIA, FBI and NASA. In total, officials say 162 previously unseen files have now been made public, re‑igniting long‑running arguments over what the American state really knows about unidentified objects in the sky.

Nuclear Base Sighting Dominates New UFO Files

The standout case in the new material centres on a circular UFO with what appears to be a two‑tiered structure, reported in September 2015 near a nuclear weapons site in Texas. The object, described by witnesses as 'massive,' triggered an immediate lockdown of the facility while two officers were sent to pursue and observe it.

In an accompanying report, an unnamed military aviator with 28 years' service told investigators the object was 'unlike anything I had seen' over the course of his career. That line, buried in government paperwork until now, is already being seized on by UFO enthusiasts as evidence that even seasoned personnel are struggling to fit some of these sightings into conventional categories such as drones, aircraft or atmospheric anomalies.

The officers who chased the 2015 object were not able to catch up with it. According to the report, they abandoned the pursuit by vehicle, stepped out and continued to watch it from the ground. The file notes that once outside, they heard no sound at all from the UFO. Through binoculars, they 'were unable to identify any type of propulsion system on the object,' despite viewing it for between one and two minutes. After that, it reportedly continued north, away from the nuclear site and out of view.

There is no indication in the documents that the object interfered with the weapons facility or that any security systems were compromised. Nor is there an official explanation for what it might have been. On that crucial point, nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, however dramatic the imagery may appear.

Pentagon Leans On 'UAP' As UFO Debate Intensifies

The Pentagon and other agencies continue to favour the bureaucratic label 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' or UAP, rather than the older and more culturally loaded term UFO. All 162 files on the new website are categorised as UAP encounters, a reminder that, in public at least, the US national security establishment is trying to treat them as an intelligence and airspace‑safety problem rather than a question of extraterrestrial visitors.

Much of the released material is technically underwhelming. Many images are grainy, black‑and‑white shots captured in infrared or low‑light conditions, and plenty of the videos show distant objects drifting or darting across the sky in ways that are hard to interpret without context. The files cover incidents 'around the world,' according to the summary, though the exact locations and dates for many cases are not fully spelled out in the publicly accessible paperwork.

Still, taken together, the newly posted UFO records amount to one of the largest official dumps of unexplained aerial data the US has ever allowed into the open. It is also, rather awkwardly for President Joe Biden's administration, the product of an order signed by his predecessor. Trump directed that the material be declassified and published, and a specific website was created to handle the trickle of uploads.

Trump himself has leant into the sense of mystery. On his social media platform Truth Social, he urged people to dig through the files and draw their own conclusions. 'With these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, "WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?" Have Fun and Enjoy!' he wrote, in a characteristically punchy flourish that will do nothing to calm conspiracy‑minded readers.

Officials, by contrast, have largely allowed the documents to speak for themselves, with no sweeping claim that UFOs are alien craft and no tidy debunking either. The Texas nuclear‑site case illustrates that posture. The report is factual, almost stark, listing what the officers did and did not see, what they heard, how long the sighting lasted, and what response was ordered. It does not speculate on origins or intentions.

That studied lack of interpretation leaves an information vacuum that campaigners and sceptics are now competing to fill. Believers point to the combination of sensitive locations, veteran witnesses and apparently anomalous flight characteristics. Critics counter that without clearer video, radar data or corroborating records, most of these UFO incidents will remain curious footnotes rather than smoking guns.

The US government's own files sit in the middle of that argument, offering just enough detail to inflame public fascination, but not nearly enough to settle it.